Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Effects of COVID-19: A Real-time Analysis

Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Eﬀects of COVID-19:

A Real-time Analysis

Geert Bekaert, Eric Engstrom, Andrey Ermolov

2020-049

Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Eﬀects of COVID-19:

A Real-time Analysis∗

Geert Bekaert, Columbia University and the National Bureau of Economic Research,

Eric Engstrom, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Andrey Ermolov, Gabelli School of Business, Fordham University

May 26, 2020

Abstract

We extract aggregate demand and supply shocks for the US economy from real-time survey data on inﬂation and real GDP growth using a novel identiﬁcation scheme. Our approach exploits non-Gaussian features of macroeconomic forecast revisions and imposes minimal theoretical assumptions. After verifying that our results for US post-war business cycle ﬂuctuations are largely in line with the prevailing consensus, we proceed to study output and price ﬂuctuations during COVID-19. We attribute two thirds of the decline in 2020:Q1 GDP to a negative shock to aggregate demand. In contrast, regarding the staggeringly large decline in GDP in 2020:Q2, we estimate two thirds of this shock was due to a reduction in aggregate supply. Statistical analysis suggests a slow recovery due to a persistent eﬀects of the supply shock, but surveys suggest a somewhat faster rebound with a recovery in aggregate supply leading the way.

1 Introduction

Distinguishing supply shocks from demand shocks has long been a goal of empirical macroeconomics (e.g., Shapiro and Watson, 1988, Blanchard and Quah, 1989, or Gali, 1992), in part because the appropriate monetary and ﬁscal policy responses may be quite diﬀerent for adverse demand versus supply shocks. We deﬁne aggregate supply shocks as shocks that move inﬂation and real activity in the opposite direction. Similarly, demand shocks are deﬁned as innovations that move inﬂation and real activity in the same direction. This deﬁnition is motivated by Blanchard (1989), who ﬁnds empirically that the joint behavior of output, unemployment, prices, wages and nominal money in the U.S. is consistent with this structure.

The decomposition is of particular interest in the context of the COVID-19 pan-demic. While it is intuitively clear that, for instance, oil crises in the 1970s constituted aggregate supply shocks and the Volcker experiment an aggregate demand shock, the eco-nomic ﬂuctuations during COVID-19 combine a range of diﬀerent eﬀects. The massive lockdown of the economy represents a large negative demand shock. However, an accom-panying increase in unemployment beneﬁts has increased the income of some low- and middle-income households at least temporarily, which could helpfully support aggregate demand. At the same time, supply chains in a number of industries have been aﬀected not only internationally, with international trade in general greatly reduced, but also domestically, resulting in price increases for many goods and services. With increased unemployment beneﬁts some workers may experience greater income staying at home rather than returning to work. This situation may have positive eﬀects on public health by supporting social distancing, but it may also further complicate the process of business re-openings.

Among others, Mulligan (2012) argues that this type of unemployment beneﬁts has been one of the main reasons for the long and slow recovery following the Great Recession. Low energy prices could potentially oﬀset some of the negative supply eﬀects: oil prices have plummeted due to a combination of OPEC policies and weak fuel demand.

In this article, we quantify the relative magnitudes of the aggregate demand and aggregate supply shocks during the ﬁrst two quarters of COVID-19. Our identiﬁcation of demand and supply shocks follows Bekaert, Engstrom, and Ermolov (2020) and diﬀers from the extant literature. First, we extract aggregate supply and demand shocks for the US economy from survey data on inﬂation and real GDP growth. By using survey-based forecast revisions to measure shocks, there is no need to model the conditional means of inﬂation and output growth, and survey-based shocks are observed in real time. Second, we use a novel approach to resolve the identiﬁcation problem for the structural aggregate supply and aggregate demand (AS/AD) shocks. We exploit unconditional higher-order moments in the data, which we show to be highly statistically signiﬁcant in the post-war US data, even excluding the COVID-19 episode. Despite this economically agnostic approach, we show that the structural shocks that we identify exhibit some intuitive properties. For example, in a classic paper, Blanchard and Quah (1989) use a vector-autoregressive dynamic structure to identify "demand-like" shocks as shocks that aﬀect output temporarily, whereas supply disturbances have a permanent eﬀect on output. The shocks that we estimate also exhibit these dynamic properties, even though we do not impose them ex-ante.

We ﬁrst examine the AS/AD classiﬁcation of earlier recessions, ﬁnding that our clas-siﬁcation of the recessions up to the eighties largely corroborates earlier work by Gali (1992). We ﬁnd that negative demand shocks contributed more importantly to the Great Recession than supply shocks, in line with work by Mian and Suﬁ (2014), who conclude

using micro data that lower aggregate demand was the main cause of the steep drop in employment during the Great Recession.

We next proceed to quantify the AS/AD decomposition of the COVID-19 event. We estimate that the real GDP growth shock during 2020:Q1 is -6.6 percent at an annual rate, and is largely due to an aggregate demand shock. In 2020:Q2 the real GDP growth shock is -34.3 percent at an annual rate. We ﬁnd that roughly two thirds of it, -19.5 percent, is due to an aggregate supply shock and the rest, -14.8 percent, is due to an aggregate demand shock. Forecast revisions for 2020:Q3-2021:Q1 suggest that the recovery will be "check mark"-shaped and more aggregate supply driven, although the aggregate demand component contributes to the recovery as well. This somewhat contradicts a statistical analysis based on historical data which suggests a multi-year recovery, because of the permanent growth eﬀect due to the large AS shock, a view some leading experts concur with.5

The rest of the paper is organized as follows. Section 2 describes our structural framework and identiﬁcation. Section 3 focuses on the estimation and Section 4 on the COVID-19 analysis. Section 5 concludes.

2 Modeling Macro Shocks

2.1 A simple model of aggregate supply and demand shocks

Consider a bivariate system in real GDP Growth (gt) and inﬂation (πt):

gt=Et−1[gt]+utg,

(1)

πt=Et−1[πt]+utπ,

whereEt−1denotes the conditional expectation operator. We model the shocks to

