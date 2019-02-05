Aggreko signs contract with Gold Fields Australia to deploy one of the world's largest solar-plus-batteries-plus-thermal-generation off-grid microgrids

PERTH, Australia and HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, the leader in mobile and modular power solutions, has signed a contract with mining firm Gold Fields Australia (Gold Fields) to design, build and operate a hybrid renewable-energy-plus-battery-storage system at the Granny Smith gold mine in Western Australia. The system, one of the world’s largest hybrid off-grid microgrids, will comprise 8 MWp of solar power generation, as well as a 2 MW/1 MWh battery system, integrated with 24.2 MW of existing natural-gas generation. Construction is expected to begin in May and be completed by year-end.



The Aggreko-provided solar, thermal and battery storage assets will be seamlessly integrated and managed by Aggreko’s control software platform – maintaining full system availability and optimising the lifetime of existing thermal assets. The solar-plus-battery system is projected to reduce fuel consumption by 10-13% – the equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from the road – and produce about 18 GWh of clean energy per year.

While the solar PV will reduce the need to run thermal generators, the battery plant will provide essential services such as spinning reserve displacement, PV ramp rate control and transient voltage/frequency support. The project will be covered under a single as-a-service rental contract with no capital outlay from Gold Fields, eliminating technology risk, increasing flexibility, and ensuring performance accountability.

Gold Fields Executive Vice President Australasia, Stuart Mathews, said the renewable energy microgrid is part of Gold Fields’ vision of leadership in sustainable gold mining. “We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Aggreko for the design, installation and operation of this innovative source of renewable energy, which will generate nearly enough power to run the mine’s processing operations,” Mathews said.

“Gold Fields understand the performance, cost and environmental advantages for their operation, as well as the need to integrate this resource into their current system without compromising power supply reliability or mining productivity. The mobile and modular battery storage systems we’ve developed are quick to deploy and will be the ideal solution for this customer,” said George Whyte, Managing Director of Aggreko AusPac.

“We are on the industry forefront in offering a range of microgrid configurations on an as-a-service basis for users who want to leverage the benefits of a hybrid energy solution while minimising capital outlay. The Granny Smith power station is a flagship example of what can be done with advanced technologies, intelligent engineering, and a committed, innovation-minded customer,” said Karim Wazni, Managing Director of Aggreko’s Microgrid and Storage Solutions business unit.

Gold Fields currently operates all three of its Western Australian gold mines from gas-powered generating systems. The Granny Smith power station was designed and installed by Aggreko in 2016. The new hybrid power system, combined with a thermal station expansion at Granny Smith mine, will meet the increased daily power needs of the entire mine of 24.2 MW, with 12.2 MW allocated to the Wallaby underground mine and the remaining 12 MW for the processing plant, associated facilities and mining camp.

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a better future - a future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed.

Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it – all powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest cities to some of the most remote places on earth.

That’s what has made us the world’s leading provider of modular, mobile power and temperature control. We’ve been in business since 1962. We have more than 6,000 employees, operating from more than 200 locations in 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.7bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2017, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and have our headquarters in Scotland.

Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals, organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and developing countries and markets.

We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.

We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas, diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com.en-us

The Granny Smith gold mine is located 720 km east-northeast of Perth in Western Australia and 23 km southwest of the town of Laverton.





Gold Fields also operates the St. Ives and Agnew mines in Western Australia. Gold Fields, in partnership with Gold Road Resources, is also developing the Gruyere gold project.





The Granny Smith Gold Mine produced 290,000 ounces of gold in 2017.





Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified producer of gold with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa with attributable annual gold production of approximately 2.2 million ounces.





Gold Fields employs more than 2,200 employees and contractors in Australia.





Gold Fields has a primary listing on the JSE Limited, with secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SWX).