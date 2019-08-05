Log in
AgigA Tech to Showcase NVDIMM Technology at 2019 Flash Memory Summit

08/05/2019 | 09:07am EDT

AgigA Tech, Inc., a leading provider of high-speed, high-density, battery-free non-volatile memory solutions, will showcase its latest innovations in Non-Volatile DIMM (NVDIMM) technology at the Flash Memory Summit from August 6-8, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The company invites attendees interested in learning how NVDIMMs can boost their application performance to visit with AgigA team members at the following activities planned during the show:

  • Multi-vendor NVDIMM-N Demo: At the SNIA/SSSI booth #820 in the Exhibit Hall, AgigA will participate in a multi-vendor demo showcasing JEDEC-compliant NVDIMM-N solutions highlighting the interoperability of the technology through the efforts of the Persistent Memory and NVDIMM Special Interest Group (SIG) under SNIA/SSSI. AgigA’s demo hardware will consist of its newest 16GB NVDIMM-N modules capable of DDR4-3200 speed, along with the Amber4X PowerGEM® module, which can support up to 4x NVDIMMs.
  • Persistent Memory Track: Jeff Chang, AgigA’s vice president of sales, marketing and business development and co-chair of the Persistent Memory & NVDIMM Special Interest Group, will co-chair the session PMEM-102-1: Persistent Memory Part 2 – Persistent Memory Software and Applications in the Persistent Memory Track, which will focus on the impact that persistent memory will have on the software ecosystem and the resulting performance benefits on the applications that use them. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6th from 3:40PM to 6:00PM in Great America Ballroom J. Mr. Chang will also be moderating the panel discussion during the second half of the session (from 4:55PM to 6:00PM), which will include representatives from Intel, Oracle, VMWare, Eideticom, Formulus Black and Mirabilis Design.

Attendees interested in learning more about AgigA Tech’s products and roadmap, including progress on their advanced NVDIMM ASIC with encryption announced earlier this year (http://agigatech.com/press-room/press/) are encouraged to reach out to the AgigA Tech contact listed.

About AgigA Tech, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, AgigA Tech is a leading developer of high-speed, high-density, battery-free non-volatile memory solutions, and an early pioneer in the development of NVDIMM technology. The company's flagship AGIGARAM product family represents a new class of non-volatile memory created to address the fundamental need for higher-density, higher-performance memory in enterprise-class applications. AGIGARAM integrates NAND Flash, DRAM and an ultracapacitor power source into an innovative, highly-reliable non-volatile memory subsystem that can deliver unlimited read/write performance at the fastest DRAM speeds, while also safely backing up all data when power is interrupted. More information on the company is available at www.agigatech.com.

AGIGA, AGIGARAM, PowerGEM and the AgigA logo are registered trademarks of AgigA Tech, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
