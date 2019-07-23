Agile Data Sites Partners with Lincoln Rackhouse to Acquire Bytegrid's Former Assets and Clients and Expand its Data Center Portfolio in Key Markets

Acquiring Bytegrid’s Former Book of Business Will Extend Agile Data Sites’ Footprint in Washington, D.C. and Establish a Presence in the Chicago, IL Market

Agile Data Sites, a provider of modern, scalable, and secure IT infrastructure solutions, announces that it is partnering with Lincoln Rackhouse, the data center division of Lincoln Property Company, to lease 3MW of data center space and procure a portion of the services business recently acquired by Lincoln Rackhouse from Bytegrid. The additional data center locations enable Agile Data Sites to grow its offering with compliant managed services, including colocation and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), and extend its footprint. With this partnership, Agile Data Sites, currently offering three previously established locations in Allentown, PA, King of Prussia, PA, and Silver Spring, MD, increases its presence in Silver Spring, MD, and adds a new location in Aurora, IL. Funding for this expansion was provided by a recent recapitalization of the business by local U.S.-based partners, with additional financing provided by Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Through this transaction, Agile has acquired Bytegrid’s former colocation, compliant hosting, and managed services assets, along with the company’s clients in Silver Spring, MD, and the greater D.C. metro area. Agile has also acquired Bytegrid’s compliant hosting and managed services business in Chicago. Lincoln Rackhouse will continue to own and operate the real estate at each site and will partner with Agile to market additional available inventory.

“We’re thrilled to be growing and expanding our business to better deliver future-proofed IT transformation solutions and meet even the most demanding needs of our clients,” comments Jim Weller, Chief Executive Officer of Agile Data Sites. “Partnering with Lincoln Rackhouse has helped us to successfully identify new growth opportunities and bolster our capabilities with strategic real estate investments.”

Since joining the Agile Data Sites team as CEO in January 2019, Weller has been spearheading the company’s efforts to grow into new markets and augment its service and product offerings. Agile’s data center offerings and recently-expanded technology solutions cater to a wide range of existing enterprise customers and verticals, including major healthcare, research, and higher education institutions.

Lincoln Rackhouse specializes in creating mutually beneficial partnerships with companies like Agile Data Sites. These partnerships, based on long-term, stable leases with cloud and colocation operating partners, enable Lincoln Rackhouse to acquire, own, and operate real estate in the form of premium-quality data center assets. This strategy helps empower partners, enabling them to focus their attention on their core business of colocation and managed services. Lincoln Rackhouse will continue to acquire enterprise data center facilities and anchor them with operating partners to accommodate the enterprise shift in demand for data center space and further expand its footprint.

“We have clearly developed a strong business model based on a complex but proven approach to strategic acquisitions and operating partner leases. This process helps us to pave the way for operators like Agile as they expand into new markets and look for opportunities for business growth in this competitive sphere,” states Ryan Sullivan, Managing Director for Lincoln Rackhouse. “This partnership underpins our dedication to serving as a trusted ally for service operators, creating flexibility and taking on the complex aspects of the process so our partners can remain focused on their core business operations.”

About Lincoln Rackhouse

Lincoln Rackhouse, the data center division of Lincoln Property Company, owns and operates one of the nation’s most rapidly growing data center portfolios, managing over 2.5 million square feet of mission critical space across 16 U.S. markets. Leveraging Lincoln Property Company’s proven approach to successful data center facility management, Lincoln Rackhouse delivers a full-service, mission critical real estate platform, and provides flexible data center solutions for the world’s top organizations. Lincoln Rackhouse offers its clients unparalleled industry knowledge, exceptional customer service anchored in honesty and transparency, and an unbiased approach to fulfilling infrastructure technology requirements. For more information, visit us at www.rackhouse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Agile Data Sites

Agile Data Sites is a leading provider of highly compliant information technology platforms that include secure data center colocation, private or hybrid cloud, compliant hosting, disaster recovery, and redundant network solutions. Agile currently supports organizations of all types, including those in highly demanding industries such as healthcare, bio-research, education, manufacturing, and government, with unique IT strategies that evolve as requirements change. With a data center footprint spanning locations from the Mid-Atlantic to the Midwest, Agile customers can utilize a portfolio of geographically diverse locations to support even the most demanding recovery and uptime requirements. Agile Data Sites is committed to serving its customers with proven IT professionals and market leading solutions for 100% client success. For more information, please visit us at www.agiledatasites.com

