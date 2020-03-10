Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC : Announce Launch of Medical PDQ App

Newly launched medical app, Medical PDQ, joins the medical mobile app fray

There is a new contender for the medical mobile app crown and it brings a unique advantage to the table and will revolutionize the medical mobile app world.

Who is this feisty new scrapper with knockout potential? Medicalpdq.com.

When it comes to judging whether or not Medical PDQ has come up with a suitable solution to the miscommunication amongst medical professionals and patients...the people have spoken.

One of the biggest challenges presented to those working in the medical industry is communication and scheduling. For those who are looking for a smart solution, Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC has launched an all-new app, Medical PDQ.

Available on Android, Medical PDQ is an easy-to-use HIPAA Compliant communication and scheduling app that serves as a platform to help medical professionals and patients connect. With Medical PDQ, subscribers have the best features for communication and scheduling amongst medical personnel and patients.

“With the Medical PDQ app, surgeons, patients, surgical assistants, hospitals, vendors, CRNAs, and other medical professionals can connect and stay on top of any scheduled clinic and surgery appointments, emergency surgeries, and emergency alerts,” stated an Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC spokesperson. “We are not here to compete with the other medical mobile mega apps, like Epocrates or Medscape. We are here to give the medical professionals and patients a medical mobile app of their own. A Better Way to Communicate.”

ABOUT AGILE SURGICAL ASSISTANTS, LLC.

Agile Surgical Assistants, LLC, has been established and exists to provide high quality, safe, surgical assisting care services to patients, hospitals, and surgeons. The aim of this company is to promote cost-effectiveness without compromising the quality of care, service, or safety of the patient. This service provider is staffed by surgically skilled medical professionals specifically trained to assist in surgical procedures to help ensure the safety and best possible outcome for the patient. Working closely with and under the direct supervision of the surgeon, the team offers hands-on assistance during the procedure. At Agile Surgical Assistants, the team takes pride in providing top-notch medical care to each surgeon and patient.

