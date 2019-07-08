Agiliti Acquires Zetta Medical Technologies

Acquisition expands Agiliti’s clinical engineering service offerings to healthcare organizations

Agiliti, Inc. (“Agiliti”), a leading, nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions, today announced it has acquired Zetta Medical Technologies, LLC (“Zetta”), a provider of medical imaging equipment services and parts, based in Lake Zurich, Ill.

“Zetta’s specialized capabilities and technical expertise are an ideal complement to our expanding platform of clinical engineering services,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti. “This acquisition builds upon our outsourced and supplemental biomedical service models and enables us to further extend into full-service clinical engineering for high-end imaging devices. Our teams share a common approach based on the highest quality standards of medical device management, as evidenced by our mutual certifications to ISO 13485:2016. I look forward to delivering our combined capabilities to customers.”

Zetta specializes in multi-vendor clinical engineering services, parts, and pre-owned equipment for medical imaging modalities, including CT, MRI and PET/CT. The company is a national service provider for GE, Siemens, Toshiba and Phillips equipment, operating through a network of OEM trained engineers to provide on-demand technical support, maintenance and remote monitoring services.

“Over the past 12 years, we’ve built a strong reputation as a highly skilled and reliable partner,” said Mike Ghazal, founder and President of Zetta. “Agiliti shares our commitment to service, customer responsiveness and uncompromising quality, and provides a platform that will enable us to serve more customers as part of a broader, value-based solution portfolio.”

Leonard added, “Our Equipment Value Management solution provides a flexible roadmap to lower the cost and complexity of acquiring, owning and managing medical equipment. Within that framework, our clinical engineering services address the need among healthcare providers to more efficiently manage and maintain a growing and more complex range of equipment and technology. The addition of Zetta, and our previous acquisition of Radiographic Equipment Services ('RES') in 2016, reflect our commitment to invest in capabilities that help advance the clinical, financial and operational health of our customers.”

About Agiliti, Inc.

Agiliti, Inc. (formerly Universal Hospital Services) is a leading nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry. Agiliti owns or manages more than 800,000 units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional and local acute care hospitals and alternate site providers across the U.S. For nearly eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help clients reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies, improve caregiver satisfaction and support optimal patient outcomes. More information is available at www.agilitihealth.com.

About Zetta Medical Technologies

Zetta Medical Technologies is a national independent service organization and ISO 13485:2016 certified developer of innovative software and service solutions for CT, MRI and PET/CT equipment. More information is available at www.ZettaMed.com.

