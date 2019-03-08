Agiliti Reports 2018 Financial Results

Agiliti, Inc. (“Agiliti”), a leading nationwide provider of medical
equipment management services to the healthcare industry, today
announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $565.2
million, representing a 9.8 percent increase from total revenue of
$514.8 million for the same period of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was
$152.7 million, a 10.8 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $137.8
million for the same period of 2017.
More detail on the company’s 2018 financial performance can be found in
its report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Agiliti does not intend to
host a conference call to discuss these results. Following the filing of
its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the company does not anticipate
filing any further reports with the SEC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by Agiliti as Earnings Before Interest,
Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”), and excludes non-cash
share-based compensation expense, management, board and other
non-recurring gain, expenses, or loss, which may not be calculated
consistently among other companies applying similar reporting measures.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to represent an alternative
to operating income or cash flows from operating, financing or investing
activities (as determined in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles (“GAAP”)) as a measure of performance and is not
representative of funds available for discretionary use due to Agiliti’s
financing obligations. EBITDA is included because it is a widely
accepted financial indicator used by certain investors and financial
analysts to assess and compare companies and is an integral part of
Agiliti’s debt covenant calculations. Adjusted EBITDA is included
because Agiliti’s financial guidance and certain compensation plans are
based upon this measure. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA
provides an important perspective on the company's ability to service
its long-term obligations, the company’s ability to fund continuing
growth, and the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.
About Agiliti, Inc.
Agiliti, Inc., (“Agiliti”) is a leading nationwide provider of health
care technology management and service solutions to the health care
industry. Agiliti owns or manages more than 850,000 units of medical
equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional and local acute
care hospitals and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more
than 75 years, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and
service solutions that help clients reduce costs, increase operating
efficiencies, improve caregiver satisfaction and support optimal patient
outcomes.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: Agiliti believes statements in this presentation
looking forward in time, including preliminary results, involve risks
and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely
affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our
actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements: our history of net losses and substantial
interest expense; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand
our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt
service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a
decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our
ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers
traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term
commitments with customers; our ability to renew contracts with group
purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in
reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of
health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of
the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations;
the effect of prolonged negative changes in domestic and global economic
conditions; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into
certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new
businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing
business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of
equipment product recalls or obsolescence; increases in vendor costs
that cannot be passed through to our customers; and other Risk Factors
as detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018, as well as our other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
