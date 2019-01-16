Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 CARB Approval for Low-NOx Natural Gas Fuel System with Heavy-Duty On-Board Diagnostics (HD-OBD) for GM 6.0L Engine Applications

Costa Mesa, California, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Fuel Solutions, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, announced today that it has received 2019 California Air Resources Board (CARB) certifications for its natural gas fuel system for installation on General Motors 6.0L gasoline engines.



The system is certified to meet the CARB Optional Low NOx Emissions Standards and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards and received CARB Heavy-Duty On-Board Diagnostics (HD-OBD) certification with full compliance.



The certified fuel system is suited for 6.0L school bus, shuttle bus, walk-in van, cutaway chassis, cabover, terminal tractor, and medium-duty work truck applications in all 50 states. Agility’s fuel system is available to vehicle OEMs for on-line or off-line upfitting of GM 6.0L gasoline engines and to fleets and approved vehicle modifiers as a conversion of the GM 6.0L gasoline engine. The system can be combined with Agility’s compressed natural gas storage solutions resulting in a complete end-to-end natural gas solution for Class 4-6 medium-duty vehicles.



“Agility’s 366NG natural gas fuel system offers a great clean fuel option for medium-duty fleets with GM engines. Because the system is certified to the Optional Low NOx standard, fleets using this engine will qualify for a higher level of grant funding and rebates,” said Brad Garner, Agility’s President – Powertrain Systems. “In addition, as a leading CNG systems supplier for over 20 years, Agility can provide customers with complete CNG systems from the fill panel to the tailpipe and simple, one-stop alt fuels parts, service, and training throughout North America.”



About Agility Fuel Solutions



Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.



For more information, visit booth 5684 at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Indiana March 6-8 or online at www.agilityfs.com | Follow us on Twitter: @AgilityFuel







