Agility Public Warehousing KSCP : Q4 2019 Earnings Webcast

02/24/2020 | 07:12am EST

Agility will hold its Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast on Monday March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm (Kuwait), 6:00 am (New York) and 11:00 am (London).

Please connect to the following web session at least 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Click here to join meeting

Webcast Connection details:
Please note that a presentation will be displayed on the PC.
To view the presentation, please click the above link and join the web meeting.
Participants joining by webcast will be able to send questions via a chat box within the webcast player.

In the case you would like to submit your questions ahead of the scheduled webcast, please contact [email protected].

Sincerely,

Investor Relations Department
Agility Public Warehousing Company

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:11:05 UTC
