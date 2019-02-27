Agility Recovery : Acquires Preparis, a Leading Business Continuity and Emergency Notification Software and Services Provider

Agility Recovery, North America’s premier provider of business
continuity and recovery solutions, announced today the acquisition of
Atlanta, GA-based Preparis. Agility Recovery is a portfolio company of
private equity firm LLR Partners and closed on the acquisition of
Preparis on February 25, 2019.
Preparis delivers an all-in-one business continuity and emergency
notification solution that helps organizations protect their people,
operations and brand -- before, during and after continuity incidents
happen. The company’s award-winning combination of technology and
services makes managing business continuity programs straightforward and
practical for any organization.
“When assessing the needs of the market, the demand for a comprehensive
but simple-to-use planning and notification platform is clear. The
acquisition of Preparis helps ensure our mutual customers have access to
the most diverse and capable suite of business continuity solutions
available in the market, now all under one roof,” said Jon Bahl, CEO of
Agility Recovery. “We exist to serve organizations and the surrounding
communities in their greatest time of need, and the Preparis solutions
help us further deliver on that promise.”
Joining the Agility Recovery executive team as Chief Operations Officer,
former Preparis CEO Charles Pearson added, “The merging of Agility
Recovery’s physical and data recovery capabilities with the strength and
scope of Preparis’ emergency notification, planning and incident
management platforms will only enhance the value of our solutions to our
mutual customers and the market as a whole.”
Recent industry research has indicated a strong desire from
organizations to streamline their business continuity programs and work
with partners who can offer expanded capabilities. “We take very
seriously the commitment made to our clients,” Bahl said, “and will
continue to augment the breadth of our solutions while maintaining a
superior standard of service delivery.”
About Agility Recovery
Agility Recovery provides comprehensive business recovery solutions for
an affordable monthly membership fee, ensuring access to data, physical
and virtual recovery. Agility Recovery’s data backup and recovery
services are complemented by priority access to temporary power
generators, communications equipment, office space and computer systems,
as well as a continuity planning platform and testing services. Since
1989, the company has rescued thousands of organizations with
unparalleled performance. For more information, visit www.agilityrecovery.com
or call 866-364-9696.
