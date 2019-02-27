Log in
Agility Recovery : Acquires Preparis, a Leading Business Continuity and Emergency Notification Software and Services Provider

02/27/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Agility Recovery, North America’s premier provider of business continuity and recovery solutions, announced today the acquisition of Atlanta, GA-based Preparis. Agility Recovery is a portfolio company of private equity firm LLR Partners and closed on the acquisition of Preparis on February 25, 2019.

Preparis delivers an all-in-one business continuity and emergency notification solution that helps organizations protect their people, operations and brand -- before, during and after continuity incidents happen. The company’s award-winning combination of technology and services makes managing business continuity programs straightforward and practical for any organization.

“When assessing the needs of the market, the demand for a comprehensive but simple-to-use planning and notification platform is clear. The acquisition of Preparis helps ensure our mutual customers have access to the most diverse and capable suite of business continuity solutions available in the market, now all under one roof,” said Jon Bahl, CEO of Agility Recovery. “We exist to serve organizations and the surrounding communities in their greatest time of need, and the Preparis solutions help us further deliver on that promise.”

Joining the Agility Recovery executive team as Chief Operations Officer, former Preparis CEO Charles Pearson added, “The merging of Agility Recovery’s physical and data recovery capabilities with the strength and scope of Preparis’ emergency notification, planning and incident management platforms will only enhance the value of our solutions to our mutual customers and the market as a whole.”

Recent industry research has indicated a strong desire from organizations to streamline their business continuity programs and work with partners who can offer expanded capabilities. “We take very seriously the commitment made to our clients,” Bahl said, “and will continue to augment the breadth of our solutions while maintaining a superior standard of service delivery.”

About Agility Recovery

Agility Recovery provides comprehensive business recovery solutions for an affordable monthly membership fee, ensuring access to data, physical and virtual recovery. Agility Recovery’s data backup and recovery services are complemented by priority access to temporary power generators, communications equipment, office space and computer systems, as well as a continuity planning platform and testing services. Since 1989, the company has rescued thousands of organizations with unparalleled performance. For more information, visit www.agilityrecovery.com or call 866-364-9696.


