Agillic hires Peter Floer as Managing Director, heading a new sales office in Switzerland

Press release 10 July 2019

Copenhagen – 10 July 2019 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) has hired Peter Floer as Managing Director to strengthen its market position in Germany, Switzerland and Austria and to accelerate the company’s internationalisation. Peter Floer comes from a position as Senior Account Executive, Marketing Cloud at Salesforce and is a substantial reinforcement to Agillic. He possesses valuable market knowledge that will benefit Agillic’s expansion into the region. Peter Floer will be working out of Zurich.



Jesper Valentin, CEO of Agillic:

“I am happy to welcome Peter Floer, who is quite a coup for Agillic. His knowledge and proven track record within the marketing-technology space, as well as his interpersonal qualities, are going to boost our impact in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. We see massive potential in the region and have recently entered into a collaboration with our first Swiss client. With Peter heading our new sales office in Zurich, we will gain further momentum.”



Peter Floer, Managing Director at Agillic:

“The high ambitions and the agility that characterise Agillic are inspiring, and I am excited to join. My focus will be to introduce Agillic in Switzerland, Germany and Austria (DACH) and I look forward to establishing the sales organisation and engaging with partners and clients to help them leverage the Agillic Customer Marketing Platform to achieve their strategic business objectives. I am convinced that Agillic’s omnichannel and personalisation at scale capabilities will resonate strongly in the region.”



Peter Floer’s background

Peter Floer has held various executive positions in the digital marketing space, most recently at Salesforce. Before that, and similar to what he will be doing at Agillic, Peter was responsible for establishing and growing Sitecore’s presence in Switzerland, Austria and Germany. In that function, he has also been a frequent speaker at digital marketing events.



Agillic’s internationalisation strategy

The Zurich sales office and the hiring of Peter Floer as Managing Director are part of Agillic’s internationalisation strategy. The Danish-based company is already present in the UK, Swedish, and Norwegian markets, and is in the process of establishing partnerships and client relations in Benelux and North America. By 2020, it is the ambition to have gained a substantial market share through a partner network and an effective sales organisation catering for the clients in the selected regions.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Valentin Holm, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 6093 3630

jesper.valentin@agillic.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 2948 8417

christian.tange@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Thomas Tofte Hansen, info@toftecompany.com

Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. We do that for clients such as Banco Santander, Egmont Publishing, Matas, and Storytel.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK), Stockholm (Sweden), and Zurich (Switzerland) as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine).

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



This post was originally published 10 July 2019

Attachments