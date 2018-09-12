Agilyx : Expands its Board of Directors to Help Meet Global Growth

TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx, the leader in converting waste plastics to low carbon fuels and chemicals, today announced the appointments of David Aardsma and Graeme Burnett to its board of directors. The additions will add industry expertise as the Company looks to execute on its growing domestic and international pipeline of projects.

The incumbent board members include: Joseph Vaillancourt, CEO; Peter Norris, chairman of Virgin Group Holdings Limited; Ranjeet Bhatia, co-founder and managing director of Saffron Hill Ventures; Kevin Brine, author, investor and artist; and Ross Patten, former Agilyx CEO and career environmental technology executive.

David Aardsma is a seasoned waste and environmental industry executive with over 35 years of experience managing both core operations and driving new innovations. Most recently Mr. Aardsma served at the executive general manager of Australia's largest waste management company, Cleanaway. Prior to this role, Mr. Aardsma served as chief sales and marketing officer at Waste Management, Inc.

"I am thrilled to be involved with Agilyx," said Mr. Aardsma. "They are leading the way and making a real difference by creating a lower carbon footprint set of products while creating truly circular economy solutions for waste plastics and polymers."

Graeme Burnett currently serves as senior vice president of fuel management for Delta Air Lines and is the chairman of Delta's refinery subsidiary Monroe Energy. Mr. Burnett is the former CEO of Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA and is well versed in the refining industry. He was a former board member when Agilyx's primary focus was on fuels. Now with a comprehensive product line targeting low carbon fuels and chemical substrates, Agilyx is thrilled with Mr. Burnett's decision to rejoin the board.

"I'm excited to be associated with one of the first companies to develop a viable conversion process for recycling waste plastic," said Mr. Burnett. "Waste plastic is a problem on so many levels, so I'm proud to be part of the solution, helping Agilyx grow and improve the environment in a meaningful way."

"I am pleased about the addition of David and Graeme to our Board," said Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx's chief executive officer. "As we advance and scale our platform, their collective expertise in the waste and recycling industry as well as the petrochemical industry will be invaluable to our growth. Both professionals share deep domain expertise and success in their respective fields. We are very excited that they have joined us in our journey."

About Agilyx

Agilyx is an environmental technology and development company located in Tigard, Oregon, that extracts value from difficult-to-recycle mixed waste plastic streams. The Company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake polystyrene ("PS"). The Company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality VGO crude. These efforts have allowed the Company to expand its product platform into a range of customized low carbon fuels and chemicals. Agilyx has also expanded its circular plastic recycling capabilities, implementing a method for manufacturing feedstocks used for the production of polymers, bringing durable carbon cycle within commercial reach. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at info@agilyx.com. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

