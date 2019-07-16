Agilyx : Welcomes Paolo Cuniberti to its Board of Directors

TIGARD, Ore., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers and low-carbon chemicals and fuels, today announced the appointment of Paolo Cuniberti to its board of directors.

Mr. Cuniberti currently serves as founder and CEO of Habacus, an innovative startup headquartered in Italy that facilitates student access to financial resources. Prior to Habacus, he dedicated 25 years to investment banking, working in senior leadership roles at world-renowned financial institutions. Mr. Cuniberti was both CEO and head of securities for Mediobanca, UK, as well as head of alternative fund coverage and head of equity capital market for J.P. Morgan in London, England.

Mr. Cuniberti also holds a board member position at Growth Street, an organization headquartered in London, that helps small and medium-sized businesses achieve its strategic goals by providing access to working capital. Mr. Cuniberti is a graduate of Università Bocconi in Milan, Italy, the first Italian university to grant a degree in economics, where he focused on business, economics, and management.

"I am pleased to welcome Paolo to our board," said Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx's chief executive officer. "As we expand our platform in international markets, we are excited about Paolo's experience and relationships that will help us leverage unique opportunities and accelerate our worldwide expansion strategies."

"I have spent my career in senior positions at reputable investment banks servicing clients worldwide and have made it my personal mission to finance and collaborate with impactful companies making a difference in the lives of many. Agilyx's focus on a circular economy is changing the world, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the future of plastics recycling," said Mr. Cuniberti.

About Agilyx Corporation

Agilyx, based in Tigard, Oregon, is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle mixed waste plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics.

