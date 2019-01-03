Aging LGBT Population Facing Unique Challenges

The first Miami Valley LGBT Horizons of Aging Summit focusing
on issues facing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) older
adults will be held February 11 and 12, 2019, at the Sinclair College
Conference Center in Dayton. It is being presented by the United Church
Homes’ Ruth Frost Parker Center for Abundant Aging, Rainbow Elder Care
of Greater Dayton and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
The event will be headlined by a screening of the film Gen Silent which
chronicles the challenges of older LGBT individuals seeking support
as they age. Nationally renowned speakers include producer Stu
Maddux of the film Gen Silent, Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey,
national leader of LGBT Initiatives for AARP, and Dr. Jason
Flatt, University of California San Francisco, who recently released the
first major research on dementia in the LGBT community.
Breakout session topics will include: culturally competent LGBT
care/service, affordable senior living, transgender aging, Social
Security and hospice care for LGBT individuals.
Public Health’s LGBTQ Health Initiatives Project Manager,
Jerry Mallicoat said, “For the first time in America we have a growing
population of older LGBT people who have lived quite openly when they
were younger. As they age and need support services, these individuals
often face bias, stigma, and discrimination from healthcare and other
service providers that might not care for older LGBT adults in a way
that is both culturally competent and sensitive to their needs.
Sometimes, older LGBT people feel the need to go back in the closet to
get necessary services, and we need to avoid that happening so they can
live affirmed lives as they age.”
“This event is really about building community,” said Rev. Beth
Long-Higgins, executive director of United Church Homes’ Ruth Frost
Parker Center for Abundant Aging. “United Church Homes wants to open
people's eyes and hearts to the challenges older LGBT adults face, and
drive collaborative solutions that nurture their personal and spiritual
needs as they age.”
The conference is open to medical and social work professionals, the
LGBT community and college students. To register, visit www.abundantaging.org.
Ruth
Frost Parker Center for Abundant Aging convenes experts in
healthcare and aging to collaborate on improving the quality of life for
older adults. It is an education and advocacy arm of United
Church Homes, a leading senior living services provider with three
communities in the Dayton area.
Rainbow
Elder Care of Greater Dayton provides advocacy, educational
resources, social support and referral services to the elder LGBT
community and allies in the Greater Dayton area.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005644/en/