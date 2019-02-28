Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aging Providers Use Therap for In-Home and Community Supports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 02:49pm EST

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's comprehensive electronic health record features proven solutions for providers in the aging community. With more than 80 unique tools for home and community-based supports providers, from supports tracking and attendance records for senior centers, to health tracking monitoring tools and care plans for chronic disease management and health risks, to electronic visit verification (EVV), to transportation logs, congregate and home-delivered meals and personal finance tools for broader in-home supports and community-based services, the system is equipped to meet the needs of older Americans.

Therap, industry software leader in the intellectual and developmental disability field, is working with states' aging divisions to align its features with the Older Americans' Act (OAA) to best serve the needs of providers of aging services. Several agencies using Therap have expanded these tools as their service population ages, including assisted living supports, respite and caregiver services. Agencies can track service inquiries or direct referrals to other long term and transitional services and Area Agencies on Aging through notes, and the system features a service referral system with demographic data exchange to another Therap provider.

Providers bill for services using data directly collected by caregivers, support staff, clinicians and therapists. Whether data is logged through attendance, service notes, scheduled service hours and EVV data, case notes, or manual billing entry, the documentation is directly linked to service authorizations for electronic Medicaid claims. That same data can link to claims for Medicare or other third-party claims including insurers, managed care networks, grants or other funding sources. The system's flexibility and its point-of-service approach to human service standards in documentation, reporting and communication has driven its adoption in all 50 states and internationally as the trusted software solution for thousands of agencies.

About Therap
Therap Services is the leading EHR providing secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to intellectual and developmental disability providers and other human services providers across the United States.

Therap's solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS, and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment supports, case management, incident reporting, staff training, and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid and generate claims for third-party billing.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aging-providers-use-therap-for-in-home-and-community-supports-300804455.html

SOURCE Therap Services


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBANK OF HAWAII : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:42pSTATEMENT FROM CUB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID KOLATA ON NEW LEGISLATION : The Clean Energy Jobs Act
PR
03:41pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Posts R$ 25.8 Billion Net Income in 2018
PU
03:41pTVA : Introducing fonds mels
PU
03:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF - SVXY
GL
03:40pChildren's Services Providers Use Therap for Residential, Transitional, Community-Based Supports and Case Management
PR
03:40pEXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results 2018 (Annual Report) Strong Capital Base For Future Development And Growth
EQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 28
DJ
03:39pNORTHERN TRUST : Names Community Affairs Director
BU
03:38pUNIQURE N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.