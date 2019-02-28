Aging Providers Use Therap for In-Home and Community Supports

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's comprehensive electronic health record features proven solutions for providers in the aging community. With more than 80 unique tools for home and community-based supports providers, from supports tracking and attendance records for senior centers, to health tracking monitoring tools and care plans for chronic disease management and health risks, to electronic visit verification (EVV), to transportation logs, congregate and home-delivered meals and personal finance tools for broader in-home supports and community-based services, the system is equipped to meet the needs of older Americans.

Therap, industry software leader in the intellectual and developmental disability field, is working with states' aging divisions to align its features with the Older Americans' Act (OAA) to best serve the needs of providers of aging services. Several agencies using Therap have expanded these tools as their service population ages, including assisted living supports, respite and caregiver services. Agencies can track service inquiries or direct referrals to other long term and transitional services and Area Agencies on Aging through notes, and the system features a service referral system with demographic data exchange to another Therap provider.

Providers bill for services using data directly collected by caregivers, support staff, clinicians and therapists. Whether data is logged through attendance, service notes, scheduled service hours and EVV data, case notes, or manual billing entry, the documentation is directly linked to service authorizations for electronic Medicaid claims. That same data can link to claims for Medicare or other third-party claims including insurers, managed care networks, grants or other funding sources. The system's flexibility and its point-of-service approach to human service standards in documentation, reporting and communication has driven its adoption in all 50 states and internationally as the trusted software solution for thousands of agencies.

