Aginity : Announces New CEO and Named A Most Promising Analytic Solution Provider by CIOReview

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aginity, Inc., the active analytics catalog company, announced today that Paul Schaut, a current member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed CEO, effective immediately.

"I'm very proud of how Aginity has evolved as a key technology provider in the analytics space and I'm very excited about Paul taking the helm to lead the company into the future," said Dan Kuhn, Aginity co-founder, CTO and board member. "Paul has an exceptional track record building great teams and growing technology businesses, and he's the best person to accelerate our momentum and continue delivering outstanding value for our customers, employees, and investors."

A 7-time CEO, Schaut has 35 years of experience in the big data, digital, and enterprise analytics space. He specializes in working with growth-stage technology organizations, leading transformational expansions through innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions. A champion of talent with a focus on transparency and results, Schaut builds strong teams through professional development and mentorship. His professional portfolio also includes serving on 16 Boards of Directors, MIT's Martin Trust for Entrepreneurship, and the Massachusetts High Technology Council.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to lead this fantastic company forward in the next stage of growth," said Schaut. "Working with Aginity as a Board member for the past 4 years has helped me see the fantastic potential of the business to impact and transform the analytics market. With the explosion of available analytics tools and applications it's difficult for most organizations to realize the full potential of enterprise analytics. Aginity is in the right place, at the right time, helping customers gain greater efficiencies managing their analytics, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to now lead the company to greater heights."

In recognition of Aginity's ground-breaking analytics management products, and under the new direction of Schaut, Aginity has been selected to be featured among the 20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Providers of 2019 by CIOReview magazine.

Driven by a new infusion of funding from current investors, Aginity will be investing in product development—with a new personal SQL analysis tool to be unveiled Spring 2019—customer base expansion, and in building, and directly supporting, their user community. Through educational content, advisory boards, and user groups, Aginity is committed to helping data scientists, data engineers, and data analysts easily operationalize and reuse their cataloged analytic code.

Aginity empowers individuals, teams, and departments to realize the full potential of enterprise analytics; providing the only active analytic catalog for data analysts, data engineers, data scientists, and business users. Users dramatically accelerate the production and operationalization of analytics by reusing them rather than re-coding, allowing organizations to capitalize on business opportunities and reduce business continuity risks.

Aginity's products track analytic provenance by actively recording how analytics are built and changed, enable analytic portability and sharing across users and applications, and provide governed protection of analytics and data by securing assets for authorized users. Learn more at www.aginity.com.

