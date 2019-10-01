Agora.io : Fuels Faster Time-to-Market for Mobile App Developers with Agora Partner Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video and live interactive streaming platform, today announced the launch of Agora Partner Gallery , a network of preferred development, technology, and platform vendors, to help Agora's customers speed the development and launch of mobile, web, and desktop applications with real-time engagement features.

Agora customers seek technology solutions that enable them to bring their offerings – including mobile apps and software programs – to their end customers more quickly and efficiently within a highly competitive market space. The Agora Partner Gallery offers Agora customers direct access to a network of development and technology partners who provide add-on solutions and services that further accelerate go-to-market time with comprehensive offerings, all with the added benefit of full compatible with the Agora real-time voice and video SDK.

"We understand adding real-time voice and video to an app is complex, and increasingly our customers ask for other complimentary real-time engagement features to complete their solution, which adds another layer of complexity to the project," said Virginia Liu, SVP of Marketing and Ecosystems at Agora, "The new Agora Partner Gallery connects our customers with technology providers and development agencies that specialize in real-time engagement, so they can get the additional features and support they need to not only create an engaging app experience, but also get the app in the hands of their users faster."

All partners in the Agora Partner Gallery are required to go through a verification process to ensure they are compatible with the Agora SDK. Additionally, Agora requires all partners provide a demo app or customer reference as based on the Agora SDK to demonstrate their technical expertise. Current participating partners in Agora Partner Gallery include a variety of technology providers ranging from face filters, avatar, voice changer, voice and video analytics, to white board collocation and PSTN connect. A full list of partners can be found here .

Interested in becoming a featured partner in the Agora Partner Gallery? Learn more about our partner program here or apply today to become a development or technology partner .

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora.io is a global company with offices in Santa Clara, London, Bangalore, and Shanghai and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service that allows developers to easily embed voice, video, interactive streaming, and messaging for any mobile, web or desktop application and go live globally in a matter of days.

With over 20 billion minutes of monthly usage on our network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and business managers and powers live streaming and video interaction for leading social and enterprise brands across the globe, with use cases in a wide variety of industries such as social, gaming, workflow collaboration, enterprise training & branding, e-commerce, healthcare and more. Agora.io services are backed by an SLA, priced very competitively, and GDPR compliant.

