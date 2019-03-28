Agora.io : Partners with Mech Mocha to Power Live Interactive Mobile Experiences for Indian Users

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video and live broadcasting platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Mech Mocha, an India-focused digital entertainment startup that creates live interactive mobile experiences for vernacular users.

With over 730 million mobile internet users expected by 2020, India is one of the fastest-growing mobile economies in the world. The new partnership with Mech Mocha will allow Agora.io to tap into the massive Indian market as consumer demand for local interactive entertainment apps and mobile games grows.

Backed by global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Shunwei Capital, Blume Ventures, and others, Mech Mocha develops mobile entertainment platforms that utilize in-app voice and video chat to introduce an interactive social layer to the user experience. As Mech Mocha expands its product portfolio, Agora.io will be the exclusive provider of real-time engagement solutions, including voice, video, and live broadcasting.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Agora.io at such a critical juncture for Mech Mocha," said Arpita Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of Mech Mocha. "Not only does Agora.io consistently deliver high-quality communications for our users despite the challenges of India's network connectivity, but they also have a dedicated local team that has been invaluable as we push mobile boundaries with innovative new features."

Agora.io currently powers live voice chat for Mech Mocha's latest mobile hit, Hello Ludo . Based on a popular local Indian board game, Hello Ludo lets players chat with each other in real time while they compete to win. By combining synchronous mobile gameplay with live social engagement, Hello Ludo gives users an interactive experience that's as thrilling and enjoyable as playing the board game with friends in person.

Launched in October 2018, Hello Ludo is quickly gaining in popularity among vernacular Indian users, with more than 25 minutes spent per daily active user (DAU) and 60 million minutes of real-time voice chats last quarter. Kapoor adds, "We see Agora.io as a long-term partner who is capable of scaling with our ambitions to become one of the top digital publishers in India."

Agora.io's industry-leading SDKs enable developers to embed crystal-clear voice and video into any application. Powered by its proprietary Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), Agora.io utilizes machine learning algorithms to dynamically route transmissions across 200 globally distributed data centers, which ensures high-definition, low latency voice, and video communications to end users regardless of their geographic location, device type, and network condition.

"Our partnership with Mech Mocha is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with an innovative company that is building social components to localized games for a truly first-of-its-kind mobile experience," says Reggie Yativ, CRO & COO at Agora.io. "Connecting with local entrepreneurs and developers will continue to be one of our main priorities as we expand our services and solutions throughout the region."

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora is a global company with offices in Santa Clara and Shanghai and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform as a service that allows developers to easily embed voice and video chat, interactive broadcasting, and messaging on a global scale for any mobile, Web or desktop application. With over 12 billion minutes of monthly usage on our network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and brands across the globe with use cases ranging from gaming, social, e-commerce, education, to healthcare and more.

The Agora platform is powered by the Agora Software Defined Real Time Network (SD-RTN™), a global delivery network of data centers. SD-RTN™ dynamically manages the routing of voice and video to overcome severe packet loss incidents and enable a seamless, uninterrupted, high-quality real-time delivery across the globe, even in the most remote locations and emerging markets.

For more information, please visit www.agora.io.

