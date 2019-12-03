Agree Realty : Trade Progress Can't Wait

The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall:

'We understand that tough talk is part of trade negotiations, but we want to be crystal clear about two things:

First, the latest round of trade aid to farmers provides critical support, especially for farmers out of operating capital after this year's perfect storm of setbacks, including historic flooding, devastating hurricanes, poor planting and harvesting weather, and a sluggish farm economy. But trade aid payments are not making farmers whole.

Second, a trade agreement with a market as important as China's must be a priority. Further delay in reaching an agreement would make it hard for struggling farmers to hold on in the face of rising bankruptcy rates. The more time that passes, the more difficult it will be to win back this important export market, regardless of any trade agreement.

A great next step to restore our agricultural trade would be passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to send a message to the rest of the world that we are back in the game.'