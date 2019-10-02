AgreeYa Solutions :' Managing Partner Wins 2019 SIMSR Superstar Award

Ajay Kaul Recognized as His Alma Mater’s 2019 Superstar for Excellence in Entrepreneurship

AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, today announced that managing partner Ajay Kaul was named as SIMSR’s 2019 Superstar for ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship,’ The SIMSR Superstars, an awards program of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, recognizes and honors the excellence and innovation of SIMSR alumni for contributions in their profession, business and/or society. Winners are selected for eight diverse categories by a jury.

Kaul is a business leader and visionary who has been pivotal to the growth of AgreeYa Solutions. As managing partner of the 1,700+ person firm, he has been instrumental in providing strategic direction to the organization, resulting in outstanding success. Kaul has over three decades of experience in building powerful and meaningful solutions for businesses and public sector organizations. His expertise includes sales management, marketing and strategy, global delivery and mergers and acquisitions.

“The skills I gained during my time at SIMSR have greatly contributed to my entrepreneurial success and growth as an international business leader,” said Kaul. “I’m both humbled and privileged to receive this award recognition, especially as it comes from my alma mater, which I thank for the solid foundation and quality education I received.”

Earlier this year, under the direction of Kaul, AgreeYa was named one of the Top 5 companies for Sacramento Area Software Developers and for Sacramento Area Information Technology Consulting Companies by the Sacramento Business Journal. Additionally, AgreeYa solidified two partnerships with Microsoft, earning Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider and Microsoft Co-sell Ready Partner titles, both of which empower AgreeYa to create digital solutions tailored to its clients’ needs. AgreeYa was also named the Bronze Winner for the Stevie® Awards’ “Company of the Year - Large Businesses & Professional Services,” which highlights exceptional innovation in software solutions.

AgreeYa aims to develop, implement and deliver futuristic, in-sync solutions for modern businesses that stimulate growth and efficiency. The leading technology company partners with its clients to help them meet their business goals with a global, yet local approach. To learn more about AgreeYa Solutions, visit: www.agreeya.com.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS

AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,700 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success, including: designation as a Microsoft Gold partner and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), CMMI certification, ISO 9001:2015 compliance, Stevie Awards’ 2019 Company of the Year Bronze Winner and Top 5 for 2019 Sacramento Area Software Developers and 2019 Sacramento Area Information Technology Consulting Companies by Sacramento Business Journal. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of “building its future on your success.” Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and COGENT (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, mobile, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing services—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. Discover more at www.agreeya.com or connect with AgreeYa on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

