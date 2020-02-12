AgreeYa Solutions : Sponsors SPTechCon 2020 in San Francisco

AgreeYa Solutions, a global Microsoft system integrator, today announced its participation at SPTechCon 2020 as a proud sponsor. The event is Feb. 18-21 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco, Calif.

SPTechCon is the premier Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365 conference, held bi-annually. The event brings together a mix of SharePoint and Office 365 experts, Microsoft MVPs and other digital workplace professionals.

At the conference, AgreeYa will be delivering a Solution Showcase session titled ‘Automation and Adoption with Office 365’. The session will be chaired by Arindam Ray Chaudhuri, chief operating officer of AgreeYa Solutions. During the session Chaudhuri and our team of experts will showcase offerings and solutions that can help enterprises in accelerating their journey to digital transformation.

“We are excited to be participating in the conference and look forward to sharing our Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Office 365 related services and solutions, which have been expertly designed to meet the needs of modern businesses,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions.

For the last 20 years, AgreeYa has helped organizations leverage Office 365, SharePoint, Teams and Azure, to deliver solutions like Intranet, chatbots, business applications (power platform) and analytics, along with its world class deployment and management, migration, adoption and governance, search and security services.

Those wishing to attend the conference can receive a $200 discount off their registration, by scheduling a meeting with us here.

