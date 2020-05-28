AgreeYa Solutions : to Provide Free Crisis Communication Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Leading IT Solutions Company to Help Companies Implement New Crisis Communication App and Chatbot for Free

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, is offering certain crisis communication services and solutions for free. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, AgreeYa will help configure and implement Microsoft’s new Crisis Communications App, and then extend the app’s capabilities further by incorporating its Crisis FAQ Chatbot. These services will be provided for free to better enable and help organizations manage the unique, rapidly evolving challenges presented by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft’s Crisis Communication App delivers a user-friendly experience for an organization’s remote workforce to connect and receive real-time updates on internal company news, answers to frequently asked questions and critical company information. To extend these features further, AgreeYa’s team of IT experts created an interactive way of answering relevant employee queries regarding company policies, emergency contact details and health tips and advisories through its Crisis FAQ Chatbot. AgreeYa’s Crisis FAQ Chatbot leverages adaptable AI chatbots called Power Virtual Agents and is designed as a self-service agent to provide high accuracy response rates and seamless user experience.

“Social distancing and a global remote workforce are the new normal during these unprecedented times, which underscores the importance of boosting collaboration and productive engagement across an organization’s remote teams,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “We aim to do our part to help our partners and society, by lending our expertise, crisis services and solutions at no cost.”

AgreeYa promises to provide free implementation guidance of up to eight hours, including configuration, setup and deployment and 50 complimentary questions for its Crisis FAQ Chatbot.

