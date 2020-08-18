Agreement on Hungarian-Polish humanitarian cooperation signed

A memorandum of understanding on humanitarian cooperation between the Hungarian and Polish governments was signed on Monday in Budapest.

At a press conference held after the signing of the document, Tristan Azbej, Minister of State for Helping Persecuted Christians at the Prime Minister's Office highlighted that both countries are committed to specific and swift action. Both governments' primary duty is to take care of their own citizens; however, following from their Christian cultural roots, providing assistance for the needy living in other regions of the world is a moral duty, and they would like to fulfil this duty together, he pointed out.

He said they do not believe that funds should be provided through international organisations; instead, they believe that help should be taken to the communities concerned, those in need should be given help directly. They cannot forget those whom large international aid organisations have forgotten about, and persecuted Christians constitute one such community, he added.

According to the Minister of State, everyone should find advancement in their own native land, and global crises should be resolved not through the management of migration, but by supporting those in trouble locally and creating better circumstances for them in their homes. Rather than bringing trouble here, help should be taken to places where there are problems, he stressed.

He also said they had agreed with Poland to share their experiences, and to set up a task force in order to share their knowledge about humanitarian crisis situations.

Mr Azbej recalled that old solidarity binds the two countries together, and based on this they are now helping innocent sufferers.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski stressed that the signing of the agreement could mark the beginning of even closer Hungarian-Polish cooperation. Hungary and Poland are not only partners, but also friends, they profess common values, and they share similar view on many issues, including the need to help the persecuted, he said.

Ever more people are being persecuted due to their faith, and they must be helped. At the same time, they also want to draw attention to the significance of the protection of universal human rights, including freedom of religion, he said, adding that this, however, takes actual efforts, not only words.

The Polish politician highlighted that Hungary and Poland would like to help those persecuted due to their religion together, and it is to be hoped that other countries will also join them.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)