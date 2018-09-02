Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 08:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the skyline of the financial district on a hazy day in Singapore

(The Sept. 1 story was refiled to fix a naming convention in the final paragraph)

Called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the trade accord includes the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and the world's No.2 economy, China.

The deal does not include the United States, which is locked in a trade spat with China and pulled out of another broad, international trade agreement in 2017 called the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The White House said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump would skip the November gathering of leaders in Singapore.

Asked by Reuters after a meeting of regional economic ministers if participating countries were working towards a deal in time for the mid-November summit, Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said:

"Yes. We are looking for that broad agreement, that milestone, to be achieved ... when the leaders meet at the end of the year."

However, he said it was not clear when a final deal would be signed.

"As to the next phase of the work, once we have crossed that milestone we will have a clearer idea ... It's a bit too early to say at this point in time," Chan said.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Helen Popper)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pAmid U.S. trade war, China's Xi reiterates reform commitment
RE
02:18pAgreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
RE
02:07pADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Takes Next Step in Growing its Downstream Operations by Com...
PU
01:41pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Income earned from export of coconut products was Rs 3975 crore during 2004-14, which increased to Rs 6448 crore during 2014-18.
PU
01:24pChina Protest Over Cash-Strapped City's School Plan Turns Violent
DJ
01:22pILO DEPUTY HEAD : The Centenary will be a milestone for the ILO
PU
01:22pSOCIAL PROTECTION : Looking back, preparing the future
PU
12:51pFINEQIA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investment Subsidiary in Malta
AQ
11:57aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Welcoming Address for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu at the Opening Session of the Seventh Ministerial Meeting of FOCAC, Beijing, China, 2 September, 2018
PU
09:57aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Record trading and Shari’ah partnership boosts DGCX
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3COMCAST CORPORATION : Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
4JD.COM : JD COM : CEO released after U.S. arrest; firm says he was falsely accused
5VW EMISSIONS MANIPULATION ALSO EXTENDED TO PETROL CARS: Bild am Sonntag

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.