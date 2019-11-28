AgriCann Solutions Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement as announced October 6, 2019 (the "Offering"), raising $416,880 of seed capital through the issue of 1,488,857 shares at a price of $0.28 per share. Insiders subscribed for an aggregate 340,000 shares for $95,200 cash.

By strengthening the balance sheet and effecting wider distribution of its share capital, the Company seeks to accelerate the acquisition of a potentially accretive business opportunity currently under advanced discussion. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for:

settlement of existing payables and short-term liabilities; assessment and due diligence costs associated with the Company's pursuit of an acquisition; additional working capital.

Shares issued in connection with the closing will be subject to a hold period of 4 months commencing on the date of distribution of the securities, or as required by an Exchange as part of any listing application. Following the issue of Offering shares, the company will have 9,604,498 shares outstanding.

About AgriCaan Solutions Corp.

The Company is a "Reporting Issuer" that originated as one of three spinouts upon completion of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by Valens GroWorks Corp. (formerly Genovation Capital Corp.) on March 12, 2015. The Company seeks to acquire a suitable business opportunity with potential for scalable near-term cash flow and sustainable growth to create shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF AgriCaan Solutions Corp.

(signed) "Rob van Santen"

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Robert van Santen, CA, CPA, CMT

Telephone: +1.604.608.1999

