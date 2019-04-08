Agrian and TerrAvion Sign Partnership Agreement

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion is excited to be integrated with the Agrian platform, the largest most widely adopted agricultural software in the United States. This integration gives ag retailers, agronomists, and growers all over the country effortless access to TerrAvion’s high-resolution aerial imagery to support the actions they take based on information in the Agrian platform. Agrian’s unified information-sharing platform is built to make agronomy easier for all people involved from the retailer to the agronomist and farmer. Agrian’s platform fuels farm improvements by encouraging a holistic, full-systems approach to agronomic planning that allows users to benefit from the historical field and product performance, and share data electronically to ensure everyone is working from the same page. TerrAvion imagery will be sold by ag-retailers through the Agrian platform making it convenient for growers to have one point of interaction and the ability to get the advice needed from their local store.

“When you bring together Agrian’s platform and the world’s leading high-resolution aerial imagery provider, farmers win through greater precision to support agronomic decisions,” says Lee Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of TerrAvion. “We are proud to partner with Agrian to help enable our customers with critical insights needed to promote sustainable farming and optimize crop yields.”

"TerrAvion low-cost, high-resolution imagery complements our platform in that it will help our customers manage their farms and inputs more efficiently,” Agrian CEO Nishan Majarian said. "Being able to monitor your fields effortlessly and regularly, helps the industry streamline inputs while saving expenses and increasing productivity.”

Agrian’s software standardizes mapping, scouting, soil sampling and analysis, crop protection, nutrition recommendations, and recordkeeping to provide a unified platform solution to the agriculture market. High-resolution imagery supports many of these tasks. With a flexible workflow and seamless communication with field equipment, crop advisors can effectively communicate with growers to improve productivity and reduce the costs of growing food, feed, and fiber safely and sustainably.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About Agrian: Agrian was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing a single source, easy-to-use solution for ag retailers, crop advisors, agronomists, growers, food handlers and food processors to manage all of their record keeping and compliance requirements. The Agrian platform enables ag professionals to capture information from the field and send the information electronically to various stakeholders. Coupled with its mobile capabilities, Agrian offers the flexibility, convenience, and speed to make quick solutions on the go.

Media contact:

Ria Van Hoef

TerrAvion

510 399 8796

ria@terravion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e41bf21-1a0d-446e-be5f-73a9210e47ba