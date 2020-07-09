Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agricultural Bankruptcies, Top Consumer Bankruptcy Issues, Valuation Testimony and More to Be Discussed at ABI's 2020 Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop on July 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:13am EDT

Alexandria, Va. - Ten bankruptcy judges and top bankruptcy professionals based in the Southeast will discuss the latest bankruptcy topics at ABI's 2020 Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop on July 24. The workshop will be held via an innovative Zoom-format that brings together the region's top insolvency professionals for an afternoon of interactive and informative programming. Attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 5.1 hours of CLE credit, including 1.2 hours of ethics, and engage in valuable networking with regional colleagues - all from the comfort of home or office - for a total price of $100.

Program co-chairs for the Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop are James R. Irving of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum (Louisville, Ky.) and Jennifer M. McLemore of Williams Mullen (Richmond, Va.). The judicial chair for the workshop is Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin A. Kahn (M.D.N.C.; Greensboro).

Sessions at the Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop include:

  • Judicial Merry-Go-Round
  • Big Ag Panel
  • Consumer Bankruptcy Hot Topics
  • Valuation Testimony
  • How to Have Your Evidence Admitted
  • Ethics Quick Hits

For more information about the program, please click here. Members of the press that would like to attend ABI's 2020 Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop should contact ABI Public Affairs Officer John Hartgen at 703-894-5935 or jhartgen@abiworld.org.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Disclaimer

ABI - American Bankruptcy Institute published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 15:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's labour chief sees no need for more cost cuts
RE
11:28aIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : IIROC Trade Resumption - ITKO
AQ
11:28aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Lafarge fires employee after noose allegedly found near parking spot of Black worker
AQ
11:27aSTRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Appoints Patrick Anderson as Chairman, AGM Results and Notice of Name Change to Cornish Metals Inc.
AQ
11:26aNew $1 billion fund aims to steer antibiotic companies in tough market
RE
11:26aUnited Spinal Announces Two New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors
PR
11:26aNEPTUNE WELLNESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEPT
AQ
11:23aVOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 2020 Results to Be Released July 27, 2020
BU
11:21aNPRO : 2Q 2020 - influenced by corona and the acquisition of Veidekke Eiendom
AQ
11:21aAMJ HALL GLOBAL : Reports On Facebook Acquiring $5.7 Billion Jio Stake After Winning Regulatory Approval
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group