Agricultural Bankruptcies, Top Consumer Bankruptcy Issues, Valuation Testimony and More to Be Discussed at ABI's 2020 Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop on July 24

Alexandria, Va. - Ten bankruptcy judges and top bankruptcy professionals based in the Southeast will discuss the latest bankruptcy topics at ABI's 2020 Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop on July 24. The workshop will be held via an innovative Zoom-format that brings together the region's top insolvency professionals for an afternoon of interactive and informative programming. Attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 5.1 hours of CLE credit, including 1.2 hours of ethics, and engage in valuable networking with regional colleagues - all from the comfort of home or office - for a total price of $100.

Program co-chairs for the Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop are James R. Irving of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum (Louisville, Ky.) and Jennifer M. McLemore of Williams Mullen (Richmond, Va.). The judicial chair for the workshop is Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin A. Kahn (M.D.N.C.; Greensboro).

Sessions at the Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop include:

Judicial Merry-Go-Round

Big Ag Panel

Consumer Bankruptcy Hot Topics

Valuation Testimony

How to Have Your Evidence Admitted

Ethics Quick Hits

For more information about the program, please click here. Members of the press that would like to attend ABI's 2020 Southeast Virtual Bankruptcy Workshop should contact ABI Public Affairs Officer John Hartgen at 703-894-5935 or jhartgen@abiworld.org.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Thursday, July 9, 2020