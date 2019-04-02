Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer CLAAS Adopts Platform Approach with Dassault Systèmes to Build Intelligent, Energy Efficient Machines

Regulatory News:
Dassault
Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) announced
today that one of the world’s leading agricultural equipment
manufacturers, Harsewinkel, Germany-based CLAAS,
has completed a company-wide rollout of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.
Already using solutions from Dassault Systèmes, CLAAS decided to migrate
all solutions and data to this business experience platform as part of
its digital transformation strategy.
Connecting departments and systems is no longer enough to achieve the
fast-paced innovation the industrial equipment market demands. Market
leaders are adopting a single digital platform so that all disciplines
can collaborate in real time throughout the product lifecycle,
identifying and resolving issues, and involving customers and suppliers
in creating the final experience.
Recognizing this, CLAAS has adopted a single digital platform for all
disciplines, providing rapid access to the company’s extensive knowledge
and know-how and facilitating high-visibility collaboration to enable
intelligent innovation. CLAAS will use Dassault Systèmes’ “Single
Source for Speed,” “Concurrent
Equipment Engineering,” “Ready
to Make” and “Keep
Them Running” industry solution experiences based on the
3DEXPERIENCE platform.
“Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform is our strategic platform for
everything we do in engineering and digitalization – from ideation to
production and service,” said Nico Michels, head of digital product
engineering, CLAAS. “Product information is the same for everyone,
giving everybody access to the integrated solution with the most recent
designs, which we only need to maintain once since there is no
duplication of information.”
“The global agricultural equipment market is changing fast,
incorporating IoT at an incredible rate, and creating even more
intelligent machines,” said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President,
Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “To achieve that type
of innovation, companies must operate efficiently in this era of dynamic
change and behave as a unified whole, an intelligent, connected
enterprise. This is what the 3DEXPERIENCE platform brings to CLAAS.”
