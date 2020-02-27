Log in
Agricultural Holdings Labour Wage Structure

02/27/2020 | 03:06am EST
Average daily wage of seasonal agricultural workers increased by 17.1% in 2019

In agricultural holdings, daily wage of the seasonal agricultural workers increased by 17.1% to 87 TL, monthly wage of permanent agricultural workers increased by 14.4% to 2 422 TL in 2019.

The daily wage of the male agricultural workers increased by 14.9% to 94 TL and also the daily wage of the seasonal female agricultural workers increased by 17.9% to 79 TL.

The monthly wage of the permanent agricultural workers increased by 13.7% to 2 486 TL for male workers and it also increased by 22.4% to 2 041 TL for female workers.

The highest daily wage of female seasonal agricultural workers was in Giresun

In agricultural holdings, the highest daily wage of seasonal agricultural workers for male workers was 141 TL in Çanakkale and for female workers it was 111 TL in Giresun. The lowest wage was 61 TL for male workers and 50 TL for female workers in Hatay.

The highest monthly wage of male permanent agricultural workers was in Bursa

When looking at monthly wage paid to the permanent agricultural workers, it was seen that Bursa is the province where the highest monthly wage was paid to male workers with 3 253 TL and İzmir is the province where the highest monthly wage was paid to female workers with 2 330 TL. The lowest average wage was 2 000 TL for male workers in Kilis and
1 987 TL for female workers in Antalya.
The next release on this subject will be on February 2021.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS
Agricultural holdings labour force wage statistics are compiled from agricultural holdings that are employing at least five seasonal or one permanent agricultural workers during the busiest period for agricultural purposes in the production year that data belongs. 2019 Agricultural Holdings Labour Wage Survey has been applied to 3 781 agricultural holdings in 28 provinces by face-to-face interview.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:02:03 UTC
