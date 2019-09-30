Log in
Agricultural Land Trust : Director Appointment/Resignation

09/30/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

1 October 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

AGRICULTURAL LAND TRUST ARSN 096 588 046 (ASX: AGJ)

Change of Directors

One Managed Investment Funds Limited (OMIFL) as responsible entity of Agricultural Land Trust announces Mr Justin Epstein has today resigned as a director of the Responsible Entity. Mr Michael Sutherland will be appointed to the Board of the Responsible Entity as an Executive Director.

Mr Epstein was one of the founding directors of the One Investment Group in 2009 and was instrumental in establishing the One Investment Group as one of Australia's leading independent providers of Responsible Entity, Trustee, Corporate Trust, Custody, Fund Administration and Registry Services. In January 2019, Justin stepped back from his executive role within the Group becoming a non-Executive Director of the Responsible Entity. While Justin remains an ambassador of the One Investment Group and will remain both an investor and involved in the strategic direction of the One Investment Group, he has today decided to resign from OIG's operational companies including the Responsible Entity.

Mr Sutherland joins the Board as an Executive Director. He brings over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry including 12 years' experience in providing trustee, custody and administration services to the debt capital markets and funds management industry. Mr Sutherland has been an executive director of Responsible Entities, ASX listed companies and acting as a member of investment, product, risk, audit and compliance committees. Mr Sutherland holds a Bachelor of Law from University of Technology Sydney and a Bachelor of Arts from Macquarie University.

For further information contact:

Frank Tearle

Director

Phone +61 2 8277 0000

One Managed Investment Funds Limited ABN 47 117 400 987 AFSL 297042

Level 11, 20 Hunter Street, Sydney NSW 2000 • P: +61 2 8277 0000 • F: +61 2 8580 5700 • www.oneinvestment.com.au

Postal Address • PO Box R1471, Royal Exchange NSW 1225

Disclaimer

Agricultural Land Trust published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 23:42:05 UTC
