Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agricultural Land Trust : Market Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

14 August 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Agricultural Land Trust (ASX: AGJ) - Market Update

One Managed Investment Funds Limited (OMIFL) as responsible entity of the Agricultural Land Trust (ASX: AGJ) (Trust) announces that it has signed documentation agreeing, subject to certain conditions being met, to issue to the existing debenture holders (Debenture Holders) further debentures with a face value of up to $50 million.

If additional debentures are issued, the Trust will on lend the proceeds of the debentures via the Trust's sub-trusts. The recourse of the Debenture Holders is limited to the amounts the Trust may recover.

Separately the repayment date of the Trust's $10 million loan has been extended to 28 February 2020 and the repayment date of Debenture Series 5 and Debenture Series 8, to 7 April 2020. All other terms and conditions of these instruments remain unchanged.

The Debenture Holders, lender and OMIFL are related parties. As advised previously we confirm that the transactions are on arm's length terms and are in the best interests of unitholders of the Trust.

For further information contact:

Frank Tearle

Director (02) 8277 0000

One Managed Investment Funds Limited ABN 47 117 400 987 AFSL 297042

Level 11, 20 Hunter Street, Sydney NSW 2000 • P: +61 2 8277 0000 • F: +61 2 8580 5700 • www.oneinvestment.com.au

Postal Address • PO Box R1471, Royal Exchange NSW 1225

Disclaimer

Agricultural Land Trust published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES, INC. (NYSE : IFF) and Encourages Flavors & Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST PLURALSIGHT, INC. (NASDAQ : PS) and Encourages Pluralsight Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:30pShares in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific set to open up 7.4%
RE
09:29pOil prices drop as data shows surprise climb in U.S. inventories
RE
09:27pOil & Natural Gas Corp. 1Q Net Profit Down 3.8%
DJ
09:26pPCT Pursues Legal Malpractice Case Involving EZconn in Taiwan
BU
09:25pRAPID NUTRITION : Announces Partnership with Mr. Vitamins, Australia's Largest Natural Health Retailer
AQ
09:25pPROPETRO : Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by ProPetro Holding (PUMP), Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
PR
09:24pEVOLENT HEALTH : Hagens Berman Alerts Evolent Health (EVH) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm
PR
09:22pASX : MFG - Completion of Institutional Placement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
5ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group