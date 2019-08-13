Agricultural Land Trust : Market Update

14 August 2019

Agricultural Land Trust (ASX: AGJ) - Market Update

One Managed Investment Funds Limited (OMIFL) as responsible entity of the Agricultural Land Trust (ASX: AGJ) (Trust) announces that it has signed documentation agreeing, subject to certain conditions being met, to issue to the existing debenture holders (Debenture Holders) further debentures with a face value of up to $50 million.

If additional debentures are issued, the Trust will on lend the proceeds of the debentures via the Trust's sub-trusts. The recourse of the Debenture Holders is limited to the amounts the Trust may recover.

Separately the repayment date of the Trust's $10 million loan has been extended to 28 February 2020 and the repayment date of Debenture Series 5 and Debenture Series 8, to 7 April 2020. All other terms and conditions of these instruments remain unchanged.

The Debenture Holders, lender and OMIFL are related parties. As advised previously we confirm that the transactions are on arm's length terms and are in the best interests of unitholders of the Trust.

