Agricultural Marketing Service : AMS Issues Complaint against Michael J. Rogers

Release No.: 075-19

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on June 4, 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) issued an administrative complaint against Michael J. Rogers of New York, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by AMS revealed that Rogers failed to pay the full purchase price for 433 head of livestock purchases totaling $81,569. Additionally, from Aug. 1, 2017, through Sept. 5, 2017, Rogers issued insufficient funds checks to livestock sellers totaling $73,507. The P&S Act requires subject firms to issue full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to pay for livestock purchases and issuing insufficient funds checks is a violation of the P&S Act and is an unfair trade practice.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed Rogers failed to keep and maintain records sufficient to fully and correctly disclose all transactions for his business. Specifically, he failed to maintain banking records, inventory records, purchase and sales invoices as required by the P&S Act. Entities subject to the P&S Act are required to keep and fully disclose accurate records regarding all transactions involved with their business when requested by AMS.

Rogers will have 20 calendar days following receipt of the complaint to respond directly to the USDA Administrative Law Judge or be found in violation and subject to penalty.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $11,000 per violation against any person after the notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. If the allegations are admitted, or proven in an oral hearing, Rogers may be ordered to cease and desist from violating the P&S Act and assessed a civil penalty.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

