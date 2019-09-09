Agricultural Marketing Service : AMS Proposes Reducing Fees for Sampling, Inspection, Weighing, and Certification of Rice

The Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) invites comments on a proposal to reduce fees for sampling, inspection, weighing, and certification of rice performed under authority of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946, as amended.

Under the proposal, fees would decrease by 20 percent for fiscal year (FY) 2020 and by another 20 percent for FY 2021. The proposed changes are necessary to lower the balance in the program's operating reserve to a level adequate to cover three to six months of expenses. AMS also proposes adopting standardized user-fee calculations for rice inspection services beginning in FY 2022.

Submit written comments through the Federal e-rulemaking portal at http://www.regulations.gov. Reference the document number, date and page number of the Federal Register.

