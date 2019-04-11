Agricultural Marketing Service : AMS Reaches a Settlement with L2 Cattle Corporation Inc. and Ronnie Lewis

Release No.: 035-19

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2019 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) settled a complaint on February 28, 2019, against L2 Cattle Corporation Inc., and Ronnie Lewis, Dade City, Fla., for suspected violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) investigation found L2 Cattle Corporation Inc., and Ronnie Lewis failed to pay and failed to pay when due for livestock purchases totaling $43,283. Payment for all livestock is due before the close of the business day following the purchase and transfer of possession of the livestock.

The consent decision, which became final and effective on March 11, 2019, orders L2 Cattle Corporation Inc., and Ronnie Lewis to cease and desist these fraudulent business practices against cattle sellers. In addition, AMS has suspended L2 Cattle Corporation Inc.'s and Ronnie Lewis' registrations as livestock dealers, barring them from operating as livestock dealers for five years.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at Stuart.Frank@usda.gov.

