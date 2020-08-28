Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (8/28)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4475. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4900 (-0.0300).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4300 and 40# blocks at $1.8275. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4145 (+0.0485) and blocks, $1.8250 (+0.0985).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.0200. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0125 (+0.0120).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3400. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3320 (-0.0070).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Both Midwestern and Western cheesemakers report growing barrel supplies, on lighter demand. Food service demand, in general, is somewhat soft nationwide with the onset of virtual/at-home learning in many school districts throughout the country. Milk supplies remain robust for cheese production. Spot milk prices ranged from $5 under to $1 over Class III. Milk availability is expected to remain ample coming into next week's holiday production schedules. Cheese market tones are buoying from last week. After a precipitous decline early in the month, both block and barrel prices showed some resilience this week.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the East, butter production is reported as moderate to light as cream pulls from ice cream makers remain strong, limiting butterfat availability for churning. In the Central and Western regions, butter output is described as active as cream supplies are somewhat more available compared to the past weeks. Nationwide, food service butter accounts remain unenergetic, as speculation continues regarding the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on near-term butter markets. Across the country, this week, bulk prices are ranging from flat market to 6.0 cents above the market.

FLUID MILK: Notably, school district bottling orders are up on the week. That being said, contacts say compared to previous years, orders are resolutely lighter. Milk production varies by location. Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic production are mostly steady, but some Southern and Western states' high temperatures are hindering yields. New Mexico's