Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
08/28/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
WEEK OF AUGUST 24 - 28, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 35
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (8/28)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4475. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4900 (-0.0300).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4300 and 40# blocks at $1.8275. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4145 (+0.0485) and blocks, $1.8250 (+0.0985).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.0200. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0125 (+0.0120).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3400. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3320 (-0.0070).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Both Midwestern and Western cheesemakers report growing barrel supplies, on lighter demand. Food service demand, in general, is somewhat soft nationwide with the onset of virtual/at-home learning in many school districts throughout the country. Milk supplies remain robust for cheese production. Spot milk prices ranged from $5 under to $1 over Class III. Milk availability is expected to remain ample coming into next week's holiday production schedules. Cheese market tones are buoying from last week. After a precipitous decline early in the month, both block and barrel prices showed some resilience this week.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: In the East, butter production is reported as moderate to light as cream pulls from ice cream makers remain strong, limiting butterfat availability for churning. In the Central and Western regions, butter output is described as active as cream supplies are somewhat more available compared to the past weeks. Nationwide, food service butter accounts remain unenergetic, as speculation continues regarding the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on near-term butter markets. Across the country, this week, bulk prices are ranging from flat market to 6.0 cents above the market.
FLUID MILK: Notably, school district bottling orders are up on the week. That being said, contacts say compared to previous years, orders are resolutely lighter. Milk production varies by location. Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic production are mostly steady, but some Southern and Western states' high temperatures are hindering yields. New Mexico's
milk output, interestingly, was reportedly higher despite the late summer heat. Cheesemakers report plentiful milk yields, from $5 under to $1 over Class III in the Midwest. Cream demand is steady to strong, depending on the area. Contacts expect cream availability to open up further next week, ahead of the holiday weekend. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.33-1.43 in the East, 1.25-1.42 in the Midwest, and 1.05-
1.25 in the West.
DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices firmed in all regions this week, on lighter production schedules/ lower condensed skim availability. Buttermilk powder prices rose on the bottom of the Central/East range, while remained steady in the West. As fall's baking season approaches, and inventories are reportedly tighter, particularly for recently produced loads, dry buttermilk market tones are steady to firm. Dry whole milk prices were steady this week. Dry whole milk production is based mostly on contractual and/or immediate needs of end users, as dryer time is particularly focused on NDM/SMP production. Dry whey production is active and inventories are growing. Prices slid in the Central region, narrowed in the West, and decreased slightly on the top of the range in the Northeast. Whey protein concentrate 34% (WPC 34%) prices slipped. Demand for interchangeable WPC 34% is lackluster. Lactose prices increased by half a cent on the top end of the range, despite questionable market tones. Acid casein and rennet casein prices held steady, although contacts expect milk supplies to be plentiful for upcoming production schedules.
INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: EUROPE OVERVIEW: WESTERN: Mid-Augusthigh heat in Germany and France has led to lower resulting milk production. Early reporting observations concluded that production was not only lower than the previous week, but lower than a year ago.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
1
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
6
Retail Prices for Conventional and Organic Milk
11
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
2
U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures
7
Graph Pages
G1
Cheese Markets
3
International Dairy Market News
8
National Retail Report - Dairy
Fluid Milk and Cream
4
July Cold Storage
9
Dairy Market News Contacts
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
5
July Milk Market and Utilization
10
WEEK OF AUGUST 24 - 28, 2020
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
VOLUME 87, REPORT 35
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
EASTERN: Milk production in Poland during June 2020 was 4.6 percent higher than June 2019, according to Eurostat. January - June 2020 milk production was reported as 2.8 percent higher than January - June 2019 according to CLAL data provided to USDA. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: Australia has benefited from recent rain over a wide swath of dairy regions. This builds on a mild winter. The result is decent stocks of feed and good growth of new season feed and hay. Dairy producers have benefited by lower need to move feed some distance to remain stocked. Hay prices have gone down, which will also contribute to profitability for dairy producers. NEW ZEALAND: A number of New Zealand dairy traders and analysts are less wowed by the percentage increases then some other observers. The New Zealanders note that last year was, in their opinion, unusually low production. That they say, results in illusionary percentage increases in a historical context. SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Throughout the Southern Cone of South America, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile, farm milk production continues to increase mainly due to improved weather conditions and good quality pastures. Milk production is expected to continue rising as the spring season flush approaches. According to some contacts, raw milk supplies are enough to meet dairy processors' needs. In Brazil, the dry climate persists, which has hampered the growth and quality of pastures. Although milk production is slowly growing, milk intake volumes are well behind previous year levels. Industry stakeholders expect better weather conditions during the upcoming spring season, as La Niña may bring some rains to major dairy basins.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, the total number of conventional ads declined 1 percent and organic ads declined 23 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64oz containers continued as the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounceice cream packages was $2.81, down 21 cents from the week before. Ads for conventional 1-poundbutter increased 77 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.31, compared to $3.36 last week.
JULY COLD STORAGE (NASS): On July 31, U.S. cold storage holdings of butter totaled 372.8 million pounds, up 3 percent from the previous month, and up 13 percent from July 2019. Total American natural cheese holdings totaled 785.3 million pounds, down 1 percent from the previous month, but up 2 percent from July 2019. Total natural cheese stocks were 1.392 billion pounds, down 2 percent from last month, but up 2 percent from July 2019.
JULY MILK MARKET AND UTILIZATION HIGHLIGHTS (FMMO): During July, 10.1 billion pounds of milk were received from Federally pooled producers. This volume of milk is 25.4 percent lower than the July 2019 volume. Regulated handlers pooled 3.5 billion pounds of producer milk as Class I products, up 1.3 percent when compared to the previous year. Class I utilization decreased from last year in 5 Federal Milk Order Marketing areas and increased in 6 Federal Milk Order Marketing areas. The all-marketaverage Class utilization percentages were: Class I = 35%, Class II = 17%, Class III = 14%, and Class IV = 34%. The weighted average statistical uniform price was $17.28 per cwt, $2.54 higher than last month and $0.92 lower than last year.
RETAIL PRICES FOR CONVENTIONAL AND ORGANIC MILK, AUGUST 2020 (FMMO): A survey of retail prices conducted by the Federal Milk Market Order administrators found conventional whole milk prices for August 2020 average $3.55 per gallon. August organic whole milk prices average $4.13 per half gallon. In August, conventional reduced fat (2%) milk gallons average $3.50 and organic reduced fat (2%) milk half gallons average $4.12.
NOTICE: REVISED MAILBOX MILK PRICES HIGHLIGHTS:
This report provides revised 2018, 2019, and 2020 YTD Mailbox Milk
Prices for selected reporting areas in Federal milk orders, including
California. The report can be found at this url: https://
www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/2019MailboxPrices.pdf
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 24 - 28, 2020
-2-
VOLUME 87, REPORT 35
COMMODITY
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
WEEKLY
|
WEEKLY
|
|
AUG 24
|
AUG 25
|
AUG 26
|
AUG 27
|
AUG 28
|
CHANGE
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$1.3600
|
$1.4050
|
$1.4375
|
$1.4400
|
$1.4300
|
|
(+0.1000)
|
|
$1.4145
|
|
(+0.0300)
|
(+0.0450)
|
(+0.0325)
|
(+0.0025)
|
(-0.0100)
|
|
|
(+0.0485)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$1.7300
|
$1.8300
|
$1.8725
|
$1.8650
|
$1.8275
|
|
(+0.1775)
|
|
$1.8250
|
|
(+0.0800)
|
(+0.1000)
|
(+0.0425)
|
(-0.0075)
|
(-0.0375)
|
|
|
(+0.0985)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$0.9950
|
$1.0125
|
$1.0200
|
$1.0150
|
$1.0200
|
|
(+0.0225)
|
|
$1.0125
|
|
(-0.0025)
|
(+0.0175)
|
(+0.0075)
|
(-0.0050)
|
(+0.0050)
|
|
|
(+0.0120)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.5150
|
$1.5200
|
$1.5000
|
$1.4675
|
$1.4475
|
|
(-0.0675)
|
|
$1.4900
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(-0.0200)
|
(-0.0325)
|
(-0.0200)
|
|
|
(-0.0300)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.3300
|
$0.3250
|
$0.3300
|
$0.3350
|
$0.3400
|
|
(+0.0050)
|
|
$0.3320
|
|
(-0.0050)
|
(-0.0050)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0050)
|
|
|
(-0.0070)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
East butter production is on the moderate to light side. Seasonally suppressed milk supplies, in some areas of the region, and heavy cream demand from high fat dairy manufacturing (ice cream) limits the butter output. Bulk butter coolers are amply stocked. Hence, butter manufacturers are not overly concerned about their ability to meet forthcoming fall demand as Cold Storage holdings show year-over-year and previous month increases. Print orders for August are steadily improving. On Friday, substantial bidding led to the swapping of 20 loads to end CME cash trading. This could be an indicator that buyers are now prepared to acquire additional stock, as they look ahead to fall butter demand. Food service butter accounts remain unenergetic, as speculation continues regarding the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on near-term butter markets. The price for bulk butter ranges 2-6 cents over the CME, with various time frames and averages used.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0200 - +0.0600
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
Secondary Sourced Information:
CME TRADING
CME Group's Tuesday spot butter trading ended the day at $1.5200, unchanged from a week ago.
CENTRAL
The topic of the week for butter market participants has been the NASS Cold Storage report for July, which displayed modest gains month over month, but yearly upticks in inventories were notable. Bulk butter is, and has been, reported as available. Prices slid on the top end of the bulk butter range this week. Cream availability slightly increased, as some butter producers reported finding spots in the mid 1.20s. They also expect availability to loosen up next week ahead of Labor Day weekend. Current print production is busy. There are some concerns, even with plentiful bulk supplies, that print production will lag behind fall retail demand. Undoubtedly, food service demand remains in question.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
0.0000 - +0.0500
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
WEST
In the West, the butter market is stable. Prices are unchanged from a week ago even though inventories have picked up a bit. Not a lot of changes happened on the demands side. Retail sales are still strong, but not as much as in the past month. Food service sales remain lower than usual for this time of the year. According to industry participants, recent unrest in areas of Portland and Seattle have affected a few high-end restaurants. Some are modifying opening times and schedules, while others have decided to temporarily close. The fires in California are also affecting consumers' eating habits and their trips to restaurants. Butter production is active as cream is a bit more available compared to the past weeks. The overage range for bulk butter is unchanged this week.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
0.0000 - +0.0600
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
Secondary Sourced Information:
This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for 496,040 pounds (225 metric tons) of anhydrous milkfat. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 6.934 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) and 3.635 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat in export markets. When combined with other dairy products, the program has assisted members with sales of 766 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
COLD STORAGE - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released August 24, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000 pounds)
|
7/31/20
|
as a percent of
|
Butter Stocks
|
7/31/19
|
6/30/20
|
7/31/20
|
7/31/19
|
6/30/20
|
329,595
|
362,452
|
372,817
|
113
|
103
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 24 - 28, 2020
|
-3-
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 35
CHEESE MARKETS
NORTHEAST
Cheese spot market prices on the CME Group are currently higher than last week, although there is uncertainty where spot prices will be by the end of the week. Cheese sales from the foodservice sector are softer, with restaurants working through various consumer demands and capacity limitations. Educational institutions have reopened on the East coast in school buildings and at home. Market participants are wondering how online learning will affect cheese demand for the year. Cheese sales from retailers are fairly stable. Northeastern cheese makers are receiving steady/strong milk volumes for unchanged production schedules. Manufacturers' inventory levels are mixed, with supplies growing in some storage facilities. The market exemplifies a soft tone.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
2.1750-2.4625
|
Muenster
|
2.1625-2.5125
|
Process American 5 pound Sliced
|
1.4675-1.9475
|
Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts
|
2.7950-3.1175
MIDWEST
Midwestern cheese demand varies, from slower to steady to busier. Some producers say they are very busy with orders, as markets have buoyed since the large drops earlier in the month. Buyers are active, as $2 cheese block prices are now a potentiality. However, some other producers say their orders are slowing down and inventories are not burdensome, but growing. Barrel producers echo that sentiment. They suggest inventories are slightly above current/slower demand. Milk availability is also mixed. Last week's price range, between $5 under to $1.50 over Class, could remain intact this week. Location dictates the supplies. Some plants are down for scheduled mainte- nance, and cheese makers expect milk to be plentiful ahead of the holiday weekend next week. As was mentioned, cheese market tones are far from the $3 mark, but have begun to show some more life this week. The relatively large block/barrel price spread on the CME, $.4250 as of Tuesday, is a looming concern. Midwestern wholesale prices are unchanged for Swiss cuts, down $.1125 for process, but up $.0600 for all other types.
WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
not clear how much cheese American school lunch programs may need with many schools starting virtually this fall. Milk supplies are ample, and discounted milk is available. Most western cheese plants are already running at or near capacity but would take on more of the discounted milk if they had space.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
Cheddar 10 pound Cuts
|
2.0500-2.2500
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.8025-2.2925
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.0375-2.3125
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.4700-1.7250
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
2.6025-3.0325
FOREIGN TYPE
In Germany, there have been good domestic and export demands for semi-hard cheese. The majority of food retailers are taking consistent loads of cheese. Buyers' intakes are at normal levels for the season. Cheese sales to the food service industry are exceeding expectations. Although offers are generally sufficient, stocks are at low levels. This is partly due to high export volumes in the past few months. Semi- hard cheese outputs are declining due to limited milk availability. The cheese market undertone is very stable. In the U.S., domestic prices for blue, gorgonzola, parmesan, and Romano have decreased by $.0600, whereas all other cheese prices are unchanged.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)
VARIETY
|
NEW YORK
|
DOMESTIC
|
IMPORTED
|
Blue
|
|
|
2.6400-5.2300 :2.2350-3.7225*
|
Gorgonzola
|
3.6900-5.7400 :2.7425-3.4600*
|
Parmesan
|
-0-
|
3.6225-5.7125*
|
Romano
|
-0-
|
3.4250-5.5800*
|
Sardo Romano (Argentina)
|
2.8500-4.7800
|
-0-
|
Reggianito (Argentina)
|
3.2900-4.7800
|
-0-
|
Jarlsberg
|
2.9500-6.4500
|
-0-
|
Swiss
|
-0-
|
2.8325-3.1550
|
Swiss (Finland)
|
2.6700-2.9300
|
-0-
∗ = Price change.
COLD STORAGE
Blue 5 pounds
|
2.3575-3.4275
|
Brick 5 pounds
|
2.0900-2.5150
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.8125-2.2125
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.0650-2.2700
|
Mozzarella 5-6 pounds
|
1.8900-2.8350
|
Muenster 5 pounds
|
2.0900-2.5150
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.4525-1.8125
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
2.3100-2.4275
WEST
Western cheese manufacturers report the barrel cheese supply is loose, but block supplies are tighter, resulting in the wide block- barrel spread in cash markets. In either case, end users do not seem to have as much trouble finding cheese as they had a few months ago. Buyers are taking contracted shipments as planned and cheese is moving well. However, industry contacts suggest the market tone is uneasy. Processors say it has become difficult to define true demand. Retail orders are above those of previous years but are cooling. Food service sales are still slow, with fast food establishments doing better than seated service. Exports have improved as U.S. prices converge with international cheese prices. Industry contacts are eager to see how the next round of government purchases will develop. And it is
WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS
08/24/2020
|
BUTTER
|
CHEESE
|
78153
|
79286
|
08/01/2020
|
80680
|
78958
|
CHANGE
|
-2527
|
328
|
% CHANGE
|
-3
|
0
Secondary Sourced Information:
EXPORTASSISTANCE
This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance on contracts to sell 1.118 million pounds (507 metric tons) of cheese. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 23.858 million pounds of American-type cheeses in export markets. When combined with butter, cream cheese and whole milk powder, the program has assisted members with sales of 766 million pounds of milk on a milk- fat basis.
