Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Amends Regulations for Meat, Poultry, Rabbit and Shell Egg Grading

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is amending the regulations covering voluntary grading and certification for meats, prepared meats, meat products, shell eggs, poultry products and rabbit products. Amendments will: (a) standardize language and update terminology pertaining to billing services, (b) simplify how the holiday rate is assessed, (c) standardize billing excessive hours over and above agreement hours and (d) remove the administrative volume charge from the poultry, rabbit and shell egg billing process.

The final rule will be published in the Federal Register on September 23, 2019.

If you have any questions, contact Julie Hartley, Chief, Business Operations Branch at (202) 720-7316 or at Julie.Hartley@usda.gov.

