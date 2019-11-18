Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Appointments to the United Soybean Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 43 members and five alternates to serve three-year terms on the United Soybean Board.

Newly appointed members are:

Alabama - Wendy S. Yeager, Orville

Arkansas - Derek Haigwood, Newport

Delaware - Cory Atkins, Seaford

Illinois - Doug Winter, Mill Shoals, and Daniel Farney, Morton

Indiana - Kevin Wilson, Walton, and Donald Wyss, Fort Wayne

Iowa - Lindsay J. Greiner, Keota

Kansas - Lance Rezac, Onaga, and Kurt Maurath, Oakley

Kentucky - Barry Alexander, Cadiz

Louisiana - Charles J. Cannatella, Melville

Maryland - William Layton, Vienna

Michigan - David R. Williams, Elsie, and James B. Domagalski, Columbus

Minnesota - William Zurn, Callaway, and Gene Stoel, Lake Wilson

Mississippi - Jerry Slocum, Coldwater, and C. Douglas Simmons III, Leland

Missouri - Meagan Kaiser, Bowling Green, and Neal W. Bredehoeft, Alma

Nebraska - Ron Pavelka, Glenvil, and Ed Lammers, Hartington

New Jersey - Bill Bibus, Chesterfield

New York - Ralph K. Lott, Seneca Falls

North Carolina - Reginald H. Strickland, Mt. Olive

North Dakota - Darren Kadlec, Pisek, Matthew Gast, Valley City, and Ryan Richard, Horace

Ohio - Steve Reinhard, Bucyrus, and Charles W. Bayliss, West Mansfield

Oklahoma - Paul Fruendt, Guithrie

Pennsylvania - John Harrell, Lebanon

South Dakota - Mike McCranie, Claremont, and Jason Frerichs, Wilmot

Tennessee - Don Willis, Hillsboro, and Steve May, Hurricane Mills

Virginia - Susan A. Watkins, Sutherland

Wisconsin - Tony Mellenthin, Menomomie, Charles Prellwitz, Ripon, and Jennifer Poltermann, Genoa City

Eastern Region - J. Nicholas Kercheval, Harpers Ferry, WVa

Western Region - Grant Watermann, Vona, Colo.

Newly appointed alternates are:

Delaware Alternate - Robert L. Emerson III, Middletown

Georgia Alternate - Mark O. Ariail, Carnesville

New York Alternate - Rodman Lott II, Waterloo

Oklahoma Alternate - Robert Greenlee, Okmulgee

Western Region Alternate - Ross Watermann, Vona, Colo.

The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) United Soybean Boardwebpage and on the board's website, Unitedsoybean.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.

