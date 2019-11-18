|
Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Appointments to the United Soybean Board
11/18/2019 | 10:05am EST
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 43 members and five alternates to serve three-year terms on the United Soybean Board.
Newly appointed members are:
Alabama - Wendy S. Yeager, Orville
Arkansas - Derek Haigwood, Newport
Delaware - Cory Atkins, Seaford
Illinois - Doug Winter, Mill Shoals, and Daniel Farney, Morton
Indiana - Kevin Wilson, Walton, and Donald Wyss, Fort Wayne
Iowa - Lindsay J. Greiner, Keota
Kansas - Lance Rezac, Onaga, and Kurt Maurath, Oakley
Kentucky - Barry Alexander, Cadiz
Louisiana - Charles J. Cannatella, Melville
Maryland - William Layton, Vienna
Michigan - David R. Williams, Elsie, and James B. Domagalski, Columbus
Minnesota - William Zurn, Callaway, and Gene Stoel, Lake Wilson
Mississippi - Jerry Slocum, Coldwater, and C. Douglas Simmons III, Leland
Missouri - Meagan Kaiser, Bowling Green, and Neal W. Bredehoeft, Alma
Nebraska - Ron Pavelka, Glenvil, and Ed Lammers, Hartington
New Jersey - Bill Bibus, Chesterfield
New York - Ralph K. Lott, Seneca Falls
North Carolina - Reginald H. Strickland, Mt. Olive
North Dakota - Darren Kadlec, Pisek, Matthew Gast, Valley City, and Ryan Richard, Horace
Ohio - Steve Reinhard, Bucyrus, and Charles W. Bayliss, West Mansfield
Oklahoma - Paul Fruendt, Guithrie
Pennsylvania - John Harrell, Lebanon
South Dakota - Mike McCranie, Claremont, and Jason Frerichs, Wilmot
Tennessee - Don Willis, Hillsboro, and Steve May, Hurricane Mills
Virginia - Susan A. Watkins, Sutherland
Wisconsin - Tony Mellenthin, Menomomie, Charles Prellwitz, Ripon, and Jennifer Poltermann, Genoa City
Eastern Region - J. Nicholas Kercheval, Harpers Ferry, WVa
Western Region - Grant Watermann, Vona, Colo.
Newly appointed alternates are:
Delaware Alternate - Robert L. Emerson III, Middletown
Georgia Alternate - Mark O. Ariail, Carnesville
New York Alternate - Rodman Lott II, Waterloo
Oklahoma Alternate - Robert Greenlee, Okmulgee
Western Region Alternate - Ross Watermann, Vona, Colo.
The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.
More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) United Soybean Boardwebpage and on the board's website, Unitedsoybean.org.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.
