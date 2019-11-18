Log in
Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Appointments to the United Soybean Board

11/18/2019 | 10:05am EST

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 43 members and five alternates to serve three-year terms on the United Soybean Board.

Newly appointed members are:

  • Alabama - Wendy S. Yeager, Orville
  • Arkansas - Derek Haigwood, Newport
  • Delaware - Cory Atkins, Seaford
  • Illinois - Doug Winter, Mill Shoals, and Daniel Farney, Morton
  • Indiana - Kevin Wilson, Walton, and Donald Wyss, Fort Wayne
  • Iowa - Lindsay J. Greiner, Keota
  • Kansas - Lance Rezac, Onaga, and Kurt Maurath, Oakley
  • Kentucky - Barry Alexander, Cadiz
  • Louisiana - Charles J. Cannatella, Melville
  • Maryland - William Layton, Vienna
  • Michigan - David R. Williams, Elsie, and James B. Domagalski, Columbus
  • Minnesota - William Zurn, Callaway, and Gene Stoel, Lake Wilson
  • Mississippi - Jerry Slocum, Coldwater, and C. Douglas Simmons III, Leland
  • Missouri - Meagan Kaiser, Bowling Green, and Neal W. Bredehoeft, Alma
  • Nebraska - Ron Pavelka, Glenvil, and Ed Lammers, Hartington
  • New Jersey - Bill Bibus, Chesterfield
  • New York - Ralph K. Lott, Seneca Falls
  • North Carolina - Reginald H. Strickland, Mt. Olive
  • North Dakota - Darren Kadlec, Pisek, Matthew Gast, Valley City, and Ryan Richard, Horace
  • Ohio - Steve Reinhard, Bucyrus, and Charles W. Bayliss, West Mansfield
  • Oklahoma - Paul Fruendt, Guithrie
  • Pennsylvania - John Harrell, Lebanon
  • South Dakota - Mike McCranie, Claremont, and Jason Frerichs, Wilmot
  • Tennessee - Don Willis, Hillsboro, and Steve May, Hurricane Mills
  • Virginia - Susan A. Watkins, Sutherland
  • Wisconsin - Tony Mellenthin, Menomomie, Charles Prellwitz, Ripon, and Jennifer Poltermann, Genoa City
  • Eastern Region - J. Nicholas Kercheval, Harpers Ferry, WVa
  • Western Region - Grant Watermann, Vona, Colo.

Newly appointed alternates are:

  • Delaware Alternate - Robert L. Emerson III, Middletown
  • Georgia Alternate - Mark O. Ariail, Carnesville
  • New York Alternate - Rodman Lott II, Waterloo
  • Oklahoma Alternate - Robert Greenlee, Okmulgee
  • Western Region Alternate - Ross Watermann, Vona, Colo.

The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) United Soybean Boardwebpage and on the board's website, Unitedsoybean.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 15:04:07 UTC
