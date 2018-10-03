Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Changes to Handling Regulations for Some Irish Potatoes Grown in Idaho and Oregon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced revisions to the varietal classifications for size requirements for U.S. No. 2 grade potatoes. The purpose of the revision is to distinguish between Russet potatoes and all other Irish potato varieties handled under the marketing order and grown in certain designated counties in Idaho and Malheur County, Oregon. The size requirements specified in the marketing order's handling regulations remain unchanged. The import regulations for long type potatoes have been changed accordingly.

The changes align handling regulations with the varieties of potatoes grown in the production area and allow the sale of potatoes that would have otherwise been restricted.

The final rulefor this action was published in the Federal Register Oct. 3, 2018, and goes into effect Nov. 3, 2018. A 60-day public comment period ended July 9, 2018.

Information about the marketing order is available on the 945 Idaho and Oregon Potatoes page of the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) website.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to 29 fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

More information about federal marketing orders is available on the Marketing Orders and Agreements page of the AMS website or by contacting the Marketing Order and Agreement Division at (202) 720-2491.

