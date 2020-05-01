Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Files Action Against Jones Potato Chip Co. in Ohio for Alleged PACA Violations

Log in
05/01/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Release No.: 080-20

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 - As part of its efforts to enforce the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) and ensure fair trading practices within the U.S. produce industry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has filed an administrative complaint against Jones Potato Chip Co. The company, operating from Ohio, allegedly failed to make payment promptly to four produce sellers in the amount of $438,673 from November 2018 through March 2019.

Jones Potato Chip Co. will have an opportunity to request a hearing. Should USDA find that the company committed repeated and flagrant violations, it would be barred from the produce industry as a licensee for three years, or two years with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond. Furthermore, its principals could not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee for two years, or one year with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond.

The PACA Division, which is a part of AMS' Fair Trade Practices Program, regulates fair trading practices of produce businesses that are operating subject to the PACA, including buyers, sellers, commission merchants, dealers and brokers within the fruit and vegetable industry.

In the past three years, USDA resolved approximately 3,500 PACA claims involving more than $58 million. PACA staff also assisted more than 7,800 callers with issues valued at approximately $148 million. These are just two examples of how USDA continues to support the fruit and vegetable industry.

For further information, contact Travis M. Hubbs, Chief, Investigative Enforcement Branch, at (202) 720-6873, or by email at PACAInvestigations@usda.gov.

#

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 18:28:04 UTC
