Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Issues Complaint to Shane M. Lynch d/b/a Lynch Cattle Company LLC for Alleged Violations of the P&S Act

Release No.: 029-19

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) issued a complaint to Shane M. Lynch (Lynch), doing business as Lynch Cattle Company LLC, Stratford, Oklahoma, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by AMS revealed that in 14 transactions from September 4, 2015 through June 22, 2016, Lynch purchased livestock for a total of $259,176 and issued payment up to 12 days late or failed to pay at all. Under the P&S Act, Lynch was required to issue payment for livestock before the close of the next business day following the purchase and the transfer of possession of the livestock.

The investigation also identified two dates in June 2016 when Lynch falsely represented ownership in livestock advertised for sale, and then accepted payment for this livestock he did not own. In both cases, Lynch failed to provide the buyer with livestock. P&S regulations state that no dealer may make, issue or circulate any false or misleading representations concerning the sale of any livestock. Such a practice is an unfair practice and a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at Stuart.Frank@usda.gov .

