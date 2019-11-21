Log in
Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Publishes Negotiated Cattle Market Reporting Study

11/21/2019 | 02:07pm EST

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) published a study on Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR) negotiated slaughter cattle market reporting. The study, conducted by Dr. Ted Schroeder and Dr. Glynn Tonsor with Kansas State University and Dr. Lee Schulz with Iowa State University, can be found online at: www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/mmr/lmr/generalinfo.

The study explored the feasibility of reporting negotiated slaughter cattle purchases in separate 0-14 and 15-30 day delivery windows and the possibility of the realignment of states in the 5-Area reporting region, while maintaining the confidentiality requirements set forth in the LMR statute.

As previously announced, AMS will host a stakeholder meeting to review the findings and recommendations from the study on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT, at the USDA National Grain Center located at 10383 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Mo. 64153. If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please register by sending an email to Wash.LPGMN@usda.govby Friday, December 6, 2019. View the meeting agenda (pdf).

The meeting will be broadcast live as a webinar for stakeholders who cannot attend in person. To view the webinar, please register in advance at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N6Q6b5MJQvKsYp9Dw981hA. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with additional instructions.

To learn more visit: USDA to Host Stakeholder Meeting to Review Negotiated Cattle Market Reporting Study. For additional information, contact Michael Lynch, Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News Director, at (202) 720-4846; or Taylor Cox, Field Chief, at (515) 284-4460.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 19:06:03 UTC
