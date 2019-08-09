Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Reaches a Consent Decision and Civil Penalty with Clinton Livestock Auction LLC, Sandra Berry and Jack Blake Berry for P&S Act Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

Release No.: 106-19

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2019 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on July 30, 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision against Clinton Livestock Auction LLC (Clinton), Sandra Berry (S. Berry) and Jack Blake Berry (J.B. Berry) of Clinton, Okla., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service resulted in the issuance of an administrative complaint on May 21, 2019, against Clinton, and its owners/managers, S. Berry and J.B. Berry for failure to properly use and maintain their custodial account. This resulted in custodial account shortages of $90,528 on Feb. 28, 2018; $79,410 on May 25, 2018; and $56,282 on June 5, 2018. The shortages in Clinton's custodial account were due, in part, to failure to deposit an amount equal to the proceeds receivable for sales of consigned livestock within the required period of time prescribed by the P&S Act regulations.

Under the consent decision, Clinton, S. Berry and J.B. Berry were jointly assessed a civil penalty of $20,000, of which $12,500 shall be held in abeyance, provided that payment of the remaining civil penalty is issued in accordance with the payment provisions in the consent decision.

In addition, Clinton, S. Berry and J.B. Berry, including its agents and employees, must cease and desist from engaging in deceptive and unfair practices, including:

  • Failing to deposit into its Custodial Account for Shippers' Proceeds an amount equal to the proceeds receivable from the sale of consigned livestock within the time frame required ; and
  • Failing to otherwise maintain the Custodial Account for Shippers' Proceeds in strict conformity with the Act.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the P&S Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

#

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter @USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 18:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pOil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:56pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reaches a Consent Decision and Civil Penalty with Clinton Livestock Auction LLC, Sandra Berry and Jack Blake Berry for P&S Act Violations
PU
02:51pWalmart tells staff to pull violent video game signage from stores
RE
02:51pTrump Casts Doubt on Next Round of China Talks -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:50pJohnson to reinstate the system of business councils
RE
02:50pCURRENCIES : Currency Wars: Traders See Small But Growing Chance Of U.S. Intervention
DJ
02:46pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 9, 2019
PU
02:36pGOVERNOR WOLF : Hemp is Growing Opportunities for PA Farmers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: HELLA compensates for challenging market conditions and outper..
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Germany to review options for its 15% Commerzbank stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group