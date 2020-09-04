Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Reopens Comment Period for U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program Interim Final Rule

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reopening the comment period to the interim final rule that was published on Oct. 31, 2019 and established the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. The reopening will provide an additional 30 days for interested persons to comment on the IFR.<_o3a_p>

All stakeholders are invited to provide comments, especially those who were subject to the regulatory requirements of the IFR during the 2020 production cycle. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is interested in all additional input for all aspects of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, and particularly interested in comments on the following topics:<_o3a_p>

Measurement of Uncertainty for Sampling<_o3a_p>

Liquid Chromatography Factor, 0.877<_o3a_p>

Disposal and Remediation of Non-Compliant Plants<_o3a_p>

Negligence<_o3a_p>

Interstate Commerce<_o3a_p>

15-day Harvest Window<_o3a_p>

Hemp seedlings, microgreens, and clones<_o3a_p>

Hemp breeding and research<_o3a_p>

Sampling Methodology - Flower vs. Whole Plant<_o3a_p>

Sampling Methodology - Homogenous Composition, Frequency, and Volume<_o3a_p>

Sampling Agents<_o3a_p>

DEA Laboratory Registration<_o3a_p>

Notice of this extension is currently available for viewing in the Federal Register and will be published Sept. 8, 2020. Comments must be received by Oct. 8, 2020. <_o3a_p>

Written comments should be submitted via the Federal eRulemaking portal at www.regulations.gov. Comments may also be sent via email to farmbill.hemp@usda.gov or sent by postal mail to USDA/AMS/Specialty Crops Program Hemp Branch, 470 L'Enfant Plaza SW, PO Box 23192, Washington DC 20026. <_o3a_p>

More information about the provisions of the interim final rule is available on AMS's Hemp Production webpage.<_o3a_p>

