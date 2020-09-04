Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Reopens Comment Period for U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program Interim Final Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 04:04pm EDT
Date
September 04, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reopening the comment period to the interim final rule that was published on Oct. 31, 2019 and established the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. The reopening will provide an additional 30 days for interested persons to comment on the IFR.<_o3a_p>

All stakeholders are invited to provide comments, especially those who were subject to the regulatory requirements of the IFR during the 2020 production cycle. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is interested in all additional input for all aspects of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, and particularly interested in comments on the following topics:<_o3a_p>

  • Measurement of Uncertainty for Sampling<_o3a_p>
  • Liquid Chromatography Factor, 0.877<_o3a_p>
  • Disposal and Remediation of Non-Compliant Plants<_o3a_p>
  • Negligence<_o3a_p>
  • Interstate Commerce<_o3a_p>
  • 15-day Harvest Window<_o3a_p>
  • Hemp seedlings, microgreens, and clones<_o3a_p>
  • Hemp breeding and research<_o3a_p>
  • Sampling Methodology - Flower vs. Whole Plant<_o3a_p>
  • Sampling Methodology - Homogenous Composition, Frequency, and Volume<_o3a_p>
  • Sampling Agents<_o3a_p>
  • DEA Laboratory Registration<_o3a_p>

Notice of this extension is currently available for viewing in the Federal Register and will be published Sept. 8, 2020. Comments must be received by Oct. 8, 2020. <_o3a_p>

Written comments should be submitted via the Federal eRulemaking portal at www.regulations.gov. Comments may also be sent via email to farmbill.hemp@usda.gov or sent by postal mail to USDA/AMS/Specialty Crops Program Hemp Branch, 470 L'Enfant Plaza SW, PO Box 23192, Washington DC 20026. <_o3a_p>

More information about the provisions of the interim final rule is available on AMS's Hemp Production webpage.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 20:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pPelosi Misses Appointment for Taxpayer Haircut
DJ
04:23pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:21pCOVID SCIENCE-Smoking tied to COVID-19 risk; oxygen meter may help home patients
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:10pDollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:07pS&p posts weekly loss after five consecutive weeks of gains
RE
04:04pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Reopens Comment Period for U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program Interim Final Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group