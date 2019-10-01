Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Revises Apple Standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) amended the U.S. Standards for Grades of Apples to remove smooth net-like russeting as a grade-determining factor for Fuji apples in the U.S. Extra Fancy, U.S. Fancy and U.S. No. 1 grades.

AMS also removed obsolete references to the location where color standards may be examined and purchased. The amended standards facilitate the domestic and international marketing of Fuji apples grown in America.

The final noticewas published in the Federal Register on Oct. 1, 2019, and becomes effective on Oct. 31, 2019. For more information about these changes, contact David Horner at (540) 361-1128 or Dave.Horner@usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 16:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pWall Street tumbles as September factory activity hits 10-year low
RE
01:13pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
PU
01:13pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Chrysaor completes ConocoPhillips acquisition
PU
01:10pUK stocks retreat as weak U.S. data adds to global growth fears
RE
01:08pABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Nonresidential Construction Spending Down in August, Says ABC
PU
01:01pU.S. Government Bonds Jump After Weak Manufacturing Data
DJ
12:58pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Co-ops must ensure that farmers benefit from positive dairy outlook
PU
12:56pBIG DRONE ON CAMPUS : UPS gets U.S. government okay for drone airline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group