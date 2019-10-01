Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Revises Apple Standards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) amended the U.S. Standards for Grades of Apples to remove smooth net-like russeting as a grade-determining factor for Fuji apples in the U.S. Extra Fancy, U.S. Fancy and U.S. No. 1 grades.

AMS also removed obsolete references to the location where color standards may be examined and purchased. The amended standards facilitate the domestic and international marketing of Fuji apples grown in America.

The final noticewas published in the Federal Register on Oct. 1, 2019, and becomes effective on Oct. 31, 2019. For more information about these changes, contact David Horner at (540) 361-1128 or Dave.Horner@usda.gov.

