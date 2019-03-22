Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Seeks Comments on Proposed Amendments to Regulations for Meat, Poultry, Rabbit and Shell Egg Grading

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking comments on proposed amendments to regulations covering voluntary grading and certification for meats, prepared meats, meat products, shell eggs, poultry products and rabbit products. The comment period will be open for 60 days.

Proposed amendments will: (a) standardize language and update terminology pertaining to billing services, (b) simplify how the holiday rate is assessed, (c) standardize excessive billing hours over and above agreement hours and (d) remove the administrative volume charge from the poultry, rabbit and shell egg billing process.

The proposed rulewas published in the March 25, 2019, Federal Register. Written comments must be received by May 24, 2019. Comments may be posted at www.regulations.gov, or sent to: Julie Hartley, Chief, Business Operations Branch, Quality Assessment Division; Livestock and Poultry Program, Agricultural Marketing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW; Room 3932-S, STOP 0258; Washington, D.C. 20250-0258. All comments should reference the docket number AMS-LP-18-0095, the date of submission, and the page number of the Federal Registerissue.

Comments received will be posted without change, including any personal information provided. Comments will be made available for public inspection at the above address during regular business hours or at www.regulations.gov.

If you have any questions, contact Julie Hartley, Chief, Business Operations Branch at (202) 720-7316 or at Julie.Hartley@ams.usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender