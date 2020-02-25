Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Seeks Nominees for the Hass Avocado Board

Log in
02/25/2020 | 12:01pm EST

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeks nominees to fill three producer and two importer seats for members and three producer and two importer seats for alternates on the Hass Avocado Board to succeed members whose terms expire on Oct. 31, 2020.

Nominations for these seats are due to the board by March 30, 2020. The board engages an independent certified public accounting firm to conduct an industry election to choose nominees to be considered for appointment by USDA.

For nomination forms, visit the Hass Avocado Boardwebsite or contact Hass Avocado Board Executive Director Emiliano Escobedo at (949) 341-3250 or ee@hassavocadoboard.com. You may also contact USDA Marketing Specialist Sue Coleman at (202) 378-2569 or Sue.Coleman@ams.usda.gov.

The board is industry-funded and supports the national marketing and promotion of Hass avocados. It is comprised of 12 members including seven produces and five importers. Each member has an alternate.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Hass Avocado Boardwebpage.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:00:00 UTC
