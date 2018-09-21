Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Settles a Case with Stockland Livestock Auction Inc. Resulting in a $1,925 Penalty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

Release No.: 128-18

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2018 - On July 13, 2018, Stockland Livestock Auction Inc. (Stockland), Spokane, Wash., waived its right to a hearing, entered into a stipulation agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and paid a penalty of $1,925 for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service's (AMS) investigation of Stockland revealed Stockland allowed its auctioneer to purchase livestock to fill off-market orders for his personal account while providing auctioneering services. Section 201.56(c) of the regulations issued under the P&S Act prohibits market agencies selling livestock on commission from allowing their auctioneers to purchase livestock for their own account. AMS considers the practice of auctioneers purchasing livestock for their own account while also auctioneering to be an unfair practice in violation of Section 312(a) of the P&S Act. This practice puts at risk the bidding process as an open and fair price discovery mechanism.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $28,061 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and entering into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at Stuart.Frank@ams.usda.gov.

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter @USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 18:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
08:54pRANKINGS & RECOGNITION : The Legal Aid Society Honors Cahill with its 2018 Pro Bono Publico Award
PU
08:51pAdviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
RE
08:49pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Case with Stockland Livestock Auction Inc. Resulting in a $1,925 Penalty
PU
08:48pCURRENCIES : Dollar Headed For Worst Week In A Month; Sterling Hit After Theresa May's 'no Deal' Comment
DJ
08:44pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Uncertainty of CBO’s Long-Term Projections
PU
08:39pExclusive - OPEC and allies consider oil output boost as Iranian supply falls
RE
08:39pOFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY : OCC Reports Mortgage Performance Unchanged
PU
08:34pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Kofi Annan ‘a Moral Voice’ Whose Personal Advocacy Saved Millions of Lives, Secretary-General Says at General Assembly Memorial for Former UN Chief
PU
08:20pWhite House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.