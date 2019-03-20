Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Tart Cherry Purchase Program Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase up to $15 Million of Tart Cherry Products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 32 of the Act of August 24, 1935, with the purpose to encourage the continued domestic consumption of these products by diverting them from the normal channels of trade and commerce.

Solicitations will be issued in the near future, and will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States, and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-

  • AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP),
  • Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s); and
  • Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017.

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to Andrea.Lang@ams.usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: 'Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases ' available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, David C. Jackson, via email at Davidc.jackson@ams.usda.gov

The USDA prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.) To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (866) 632-9992 (Toll-free Customer Service), (800) 877-8339 (Local or Federal relay), (866) 377-8642 (Relay voice users).

Together We're Making a Difference: American Agriculture for the American People

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pGold Reverses Losses After Fed Decision
DJ
03:50pMICHAEL B  ENZI : Enzi and Sec. Acosta tour Wyoming to visit mining, workforce development facilities
PU
03:50pDFA DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA : Reports 2018 Financial Results
PU
03:50pDFA DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA : Annual Meeting Emphasizes the Cooperative's Commitment to Farmers and Helping Preserve the Planet
PU
03:50pPRESS RELEASES : Joint Statement of the Third United States-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue: "Enhancing Our Strategic Partnership"
PU
03:45pTOTAL CEO'S COMPENSATION DROPS 17 PERCENT IN 2018 : company document
RE
03:40pDollar slammed by dovish Fed; pound remains weak
RE
03:38pFed sees no rate hikes in 2019, plans balance sheet reduction slowdown
RE
03:38pFed sees no rate hikes in 2019, plans balance sheet reduction slowdown
RE
03:35pGlobal shares tick up with Fed boost; oil hits four-month peak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.