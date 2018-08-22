Agricultural Testing - Global Market Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Agricultural testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Agricultural Testing Market was estimated at $961.69 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,797.98 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Stringent safety and quality regulations for agricultural commodities, technological advancements in the testing industry and increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, high costs Associated and lack of coordination between market stakeholders are restricting the market.

Based on Sample, the Soil segment held steady growth during predicted period, since soil testing helps to determine the fertility or the expected enhancement of the soil, which indicates nutrient deficiencies, potential toxicities from excessive fertility, and inhibitions due to the presence of non-essential trace minerals.

By Geography, North America dominated the global market. Exponential growth in the agricultural testing in the emerging countries such as Brazil and India drives the global agricultural testing market growth. Technological advancements in the developing economies include Japan and China fosters the global market growth in future.

Conversely, the cost associated with the operation of the agricultural testing is a major obstruction in the global market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Agricultural Testing Market Market, By Application

6 Global Agricultural Testing Market Market, By Sample

7 Global Agricultural Testing Market Market, By Technology

8 Global Agricultural Testing Market Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

R.J. Hill Laboratories Ltd.

TUV Nord Group

Intertek Group PLC

Agilent Technologies

bioMerieux S.A.

ALS Limited

3M Company

Eurofins Scientific

BioControl Systems Inc.

Apal Agricultural Laboratory

Exova

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Biolumix

Charm Sciences Inc.

SCS Global Services

ALS Limited

Neogen Corporation

Idexx Laboratories

