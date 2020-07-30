Agriculture - 2nd quarter of 2020

30.07.2020

Code: 270149-20

In Q2 2020 the meat production amounted to 111 488 tonnes (−2.2%, year-on-year). In total 36 374 tonnes of meat (−8.6%) were produced in April, 35 934 tonnes (-10.4%) in May, and 39 179 tonnes (+14.8%) in June.Prices of cattle for slaughter declined, y-o-y (−5.9%), while those of pigs for slaughter were by 11.2% higher, y-o-y. In comparison with Q1 2020, however, the average price of pigs decreased by 3.25 CZK per kg of carcass weight. Dairies and collection centres purchased 799 968 thous. litres (+4.1%) of milk from domestic producers on average for 8.58 CZK per litre (−3.8%).



Slaughtering and meat production

In Q2 2020 the number of slaughtered cattle accounted for 55.1 thous. head, i.e. by 4.7% less, y-o-y; of which 24.0 thous. were bulls (−3.5%), 23.0 thous. were cows (−7.1%), and 6.2 thous. were heifers (+0.5%). In total 17 247 tonnes (−3.0%) of beef were produced. This distinct decline of beef production in April (−12.6%) and May (−10.2%) was compensated by increased production in June (+17.1%).

The number of slaughtered pigs in Q2 2020 went down to 552.6 thous. head (by 6.0%, y-o-y). The pigmeatproduction amounted to 51 421 tonnes, i.e. by 4.1% less, y-o-y. The pigmeatproduction, similarly to beef, recorded plummets in April (−13.6%) and May (−10.7%) and it distinctly grew in June (+15.1%). The decline in pig slaughtering in first two months of Q2 2020 caused a gradual growth of the slaughter weight of fattened pigs, by 2.4% in May and by 4.6% in June.

According to the statistical survey of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, the amount of poultry slaughtered in Q2 2020 accounted for 65 817 tonnes, which represents 42 765 tonnes of poultrymeatproduced (+0.5%, y-o-y).



Cattle, pig, and poultrynumbers

According to results of the Livestock Survey as at 1 April 2020, the number of cattle in the Czech Republic was 1 404.1 thous. head, by 1.0% less, y-o-y. The numbers in particular age categories remained stable, y-o-y. A slight decrease was recorded for fattening bulls (−4.1%). The number of dairy cows insignificantly declined (359.9 thous. head; −1.2%) while the number of beef cows remained almost at the same level (226.0 thous. head; −0.1).

At the beginning of Q2 2020, the population of pigs in the Czech Republic dropped under the level of 1.5 million head due to a slight decline in pig numbers (

−

2.9%, y-o-y). This decline to 1 499.3 thous . head was caused mainly by lower numbers of piglets up to 20 kg (

−

5.2%) and fattening pigs (

−

2.8%). The number of sows went down as well to 87.7 thous . head (

−

3.5%).

On the contrary, the number of poultry at the beginning of April was higher, y-o-y (+5.5%), and accounted for 24 247.4 thous. head. The number of hens rose to 8 502.3 thous. head (+12.1%). The number of chicks for fattening was approximately the same, y-o-y (11 712.8 thous. head; +0.9%).



Agricultural producer prices of cattle, pigs and chicken for slaughter

Agricultural producer prices of cattle for slaughter in Q2 2020 went down by 5.9%, y-o-y; of which among important categories those of cows for slaughter (−9.6%) and heifers for slaughter (−7.0%) the most.Prices of bulls for slaughter decreased by 2.1%. Producers sold bulls for slaughter on average for 45.32 CZK per kg of live weight or 82.47 CZK per kg of carcass weight.

Agricultural producer prices of pigs for slaughter in Q2 2020 were by 11.2% higher than in Q2 2019 and reached on average 33.92 CZK per kg of live weight or 44.09 CZK per kg of carcass weight. In comparison with Q1 2020, however, the average price in carcass weight went down by 3.25 CZK per kg of live weight.

Agricultural producer prices of chicken for slaughter in Q2 2020 recorded a slight decrease, y‑o‑y (−2.0%). Producers sold chicken for slaughter of the first quality class on average for 22.81 CZK per kg of live weight.



Cross border movements1) - live animals and meat

According to preliminary results of cross border movements statistics, less live animals were traded in the period from March to May 2020 than in the same period last year.

Cross border movements of live cattle was characterized by increased imports and lower exports; cross border movements from Czechiaprevailed. In total 41.9 thous. head of cattle (−20.1%) were exported, of which 15.8 thous. head (−13.4%) for slaughter and 26.1 thous. head (−39.5%) for further rearing, including animals for breeding. Imports of animals for slaughter increased during the observed period. Live cattle were imported from Slovakia and Hungary; they were exported mainly to Austria and Germany, and a distinct decline was observed in exports to Turkey.

Cross border movements of live pigs recorded decreased surplus, y-o-y, which was caused by increased imports (27.4 thous. head; +10.8%) and lower exports (107.5 thous. head; −16.8%). In the category of young pigs for fattening, exports (45.8 thous. head) prevailed over imports (25.1 thous. head). Exports of pigs for slaughter went down by 28.8%, in total 59.8 thoushead were exported; on the contrary, their imports rose to 1.2 thous. head. Live pigs came from Germany, Denmark, and Slovakia, and they were exported mostly to Hungary, Slovakia and Germany.

According to the statistics of cross border movements, the surplus of the trade in live poultry went also down, y-o-y, both for day-old juveniles and poultry for slaughter. Both exports and imports were reduced in both categories. Exports of day-old chick accounted for 23.4 million head (−13.1%). Exports of chicks for slaughter plummeted even more, y-o-y, to 2 076 tonnes (−23.6%). Hungary and Germany remained main partners for imports of live poultry; exports were directed to Slovakia, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria.

The statistics of cross border movements of meat showed restricted trade in all main types of meat during the observed period.

Imports of beef amounted to 7 785 tonnes (−22.1%) and its exports went down to 2 296 tonnes (−18.8%). Imported beef came above mostly from Poland, the Netherlands, and Germany; exports went above all to Slovakia, the Netherlands and Germany.

Imports of pigmeatdeclined to 66 399 tonnes (−2.5%) and its exports slightly grew to 7 256 tonnes (+2.0%); i.e. the deficit of movements of goods insignificantly decreased, y-o-y. Pigmeatwas imported traditionally from Germany, Spain, Poland, and also Belgium; most of it was exported to Slovakia.

Cross border movements of poultrymeat, however, recorded different trends. Although the amount of traded meat was also lower, the deficit deepened due to increased imports (27 086 tonnes; +2.4%) and declined exports (3 289 tonnes; −30.5%). More than one half of poultrymeatcame from Poland. Exports were directed to Slovakia, Germany and Austria.



Milk collection and agricultural producer prices of milk

According to the statistical survey of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, in total 799 968 thousand litres of milk (+4.1%) were collected from domestic producers in Q2 2020; of which 673 642 thousand litres (+3.9%) were purchased by dairies from producers and collection centres for processing.

Agricultural producer prices of milk slightly declined, y-o-y, by 3.8%. The average price of milk of Q quality class was 8.58 CZK per litre, i.e. also by 0.31 CZK per litre less than in Q1 2020.



Cross border movements1) - milk and milk products

During the observed period, in total 66.7 thous. tonnes (−4.1%) of milk and milk products were imported and 292.8 thous. tonnes (+8.7%) were exported. Considerable surplus in cross border movements of milk and milk products grew, y-o-y, mainly due to increased exports of milk and cream (+12.7%), which represent the most important part of this cross border movements. The deficit in cross border movements of cheese and curd went slightly down, y-o-y, to −11 880 tonnes, while the surplus in cross border movements of acidified milk products remained approximately at the same level (+6 466 tonnes). The deficit in cross border movements of butter deepened to −5 668 tonnes due to its increased imports (+12.2%) and lower exports (−22.6%). Milk and milk products were imported the most from Germany, Poland, and Slovakia. Exports went above all to Germany, Slovakia and Italy.



1)Intrastat does not include individual trading operations carried out by persons who are not registered for VAT as well as reporting units below the applicable thresholds of CZK 12 million a year for both flows are not under reporting duty for Intrastat.

Notes:

Published data are final, except statistics of cross border movements of goods.

Responsible head: RadekMatějka, Director of Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction and Energy Statistics Department, phone (+420) 736 168 543, e‑mail radek.matejka@czso.cz Contact person: Renata Vodičková, Head of Agricultural and Forestry Statistics Unit, phone (+420) 703 824 173,e-mail renata.vodickova@czso.cz Data source: Statisticalsurvey of the CZSO on livestock slaughtering (Zem1-12), Livestock Survey (Zem 1-01) Public Database of the CZSO: Prices of Agriculture (table Agricultural Producer Price Indices and table Average Agricultural Price) Database of the CZSO - Cross Border Movements of Goods Outcomes of statistical surveys of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic on milk collection (Mlék(MZe) 6-12, Odbyt(MZe) 6-12) and on poultry purchase (Drůb(MZe) 4-12) End of data collection: 10 July 2020 End of data processing: 27 July 2020 Related outcomes: Livestock Slaughtering: https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/livestock-slaughtering-may-2020; publication date of the detailed June figures: 4 August 2020

Livestock Survey: https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/livestock-survey-as-at-1-april-2020

Date of the next News Release publication: 30 October 2020

Text was not edited for language.